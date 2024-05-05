How to complete I Went I Saw I Conquered in Gray Zone Warfare

I Went I Saw I Conquered in Gray Zone Warfare is a task that requires players to look for potential outposts in the north area of Forth Narith. The objective is to find a viable vantage point to survey the abandoned sawmill and check the place for enemies.

This is a recon mission where the underlying objective is to scout the mentioned point of interests (POIs) as they are under heavy supervision from the enemy forces. Attacking these will be fatal, so it's up to the player to find spots to launch a stealth attack on the sawmill near the military base.

This article provides a detailed guide that will help complete the mission.

How to finish I Went I Saw I Conquered in Gray Zone Warfare

The primary objective of I Went I Saw I Conquered in Gray Zone Warfare is to survey the sawmill from a nearby ridge. To complete this task, you have to fly down to Fort Narith located between Echo 1 and Echo 2 on the map. This mission will require a lot of running, so you must be ready to traverse the location by foot.

Upon arriving at the unlockable Echo 2 location, you should proceed to a nearby visible hideout. As you ascend the hill, you will encounter a tented hideout that is ideal for scouting the surrounding sawmill. As you approach the location, you must exercise caution as enemies may be present, guarding the point of interest.

Remain vigilant and steadily advance towards the destination. After you have scouted the POI, head to the Vendors list from the menu. Check the Handshake dash, where the Task Completed prompt will appear.

Rewards after completing I Went I Saw I Conquered in Gray Zone Warfare

You will be rewarded with special items after completing each mission, which will help in completing other quests. After completing I Went I Saw I Conquered in Gray Zone Warfare, you will be rewarded with the following items:

Quads

Recon

$ 3,900 cash in-game

1000 XP

+ 150 Reputation Points

You must check the Task tab in the base camp to claim your mission rewards. Once the mission is completed, you can open the tab and finalize the process to receive the rewards.

