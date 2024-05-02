5 best beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare

The best beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare will help players easily complete missions and avoid unnecessary hiccups. It can be a difficult experience for newcomers because of its realistic combat and Tarkov-like looting system, even after being based on the conventional first-person shooter category.

This article will highlight some of the best beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare that can help all new players.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare

1) Survival

Surviving in GZW (Image via Madfinger Games)

GZW is a tactical FPS game where your survival should be your priority. In case you are eliminated on the field, all your loot is immediately lost and can leave you handicapped for future skirmishes or missions. While you can take part in a purely Player versus Environment (PvE) mode, the real thrill lies in the PvEvP mode.

In PvEvP you will encounter both AI combatants and real players, which makes it even more challenging. It is crucial to stick with your squad and move around the map slowly, avoiding enemy contact as much as possible in the early game. This is one of the best beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare, allowing you to stay alive and get the loot you need for later phases of the game.

2) Choosing a faction

GZW factions (Image via Madfinger Games)

There are three factions in the game - Lamang Recovery Initiative (LRI), Mithras Security Systems (MSS), and Crimson Shield International (CSI). Your choice of faction will determine where your base will be located on the map. The LRI primarily accompanies search and rescue missions, while the MSS is more interested in collecting and distributing the loot in the area.

The CSI is another Private Military Company (PMC) like the MSS and has a ruthless approach to suppressing civil unrest. Make sure that you and your friends select the same faction so you can create a squad and play together. Out of all the beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare, this one is necessary to have fun with your friends. FPS games are not very enjoyable for a solo player.

3) Securing loot

Looting from bodies (Image via Madfinger Games)

Gray Zone Warfare is an extraction shooter so you will need to deploy out to the world, collect loot, and come back alive. This is one of the best beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare players. Furthermore, one of the best ways to get a lot of good equipment is to complete quests given out by the game in your base.

You can also take down enemy soldiers in the vicinity and steal their loot. But this is a risky route as you can be eliminated as easily as you take down others.

Missions also provide a systematic progression which can help you get essential items for combat. So it is important to keep an eye on the prize and complete objectives to reap the rewards.

4) Safelock and securing loot after death

Safelock feature in inventory (Image via Madfinger Games)

Every player gets a Safelock in their inventory that can be used to secure the most valuable items on their body. This protects the stashed equipment even if you die out on the map during a gunfight scenario. You should regard this as one of the most important beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare.

However, the space in this lock is small so it cannot store too many items. Moreover, your body remains on the ground when you die. This provides you with a chance to recover any loot that you had lost in the previous life.

However, if you die a second time while trying to retrieve your loot, the first body and all its loot will despawn. So make sure to safeguard your most valuable items either in the Safelock or back in the base.

5) Food, Hydration, and Health

Health tab and character stats (Image via Madfinger Games)

There are a lot of stats on your character page, with Blood, Hydration, and Energy being the most important in the early game. You will need to continuously consume food and drinks to keep these stats from going down to zero. This is one of the best beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare as keeping a tab on your vitals is necessary and can be easily overlooked.

Thankfully, you can find these basic items throughout the map and avoid starvation or dehydration. Blood acts as your Health Points but functions differently, so the loss of even a little blood can prove to be fatal.

You can switch over to the Health tab in your character screen to identify where you are hurt and you will need to take the specific medication. For example, you will need bandages if you are bleeding or painkillers for headaches.

This concludes the best beginner tips for Gray Zone Warfare. We also recommend going through tutorials like mission guides to increase your success rates. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.