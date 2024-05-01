How to complete Leave No Man Behind in Gray Zone Warfare?

Leave No Man Behind is a crucial Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) mission that is short but aids in developing your ability to investigate local towns and follow clues. While the objective is quite straightforward, you should be vigilant about your surroundings for lurking enemies in the vicinity. It is important to pack all essentials before embarking on this quest and carry a tracker that Gunny hands over to you when accepting the mission.

This article will provide a brief guide to help you complete the Gray Zone Warfare mission Leave No Man Behind.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Leave No Man Behind in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Leave No Man Behind body location (Image via Gray Zone Warfare)

Here is a step-by-step guide that you can utilize to complete the Leave No Man Behind quest in GZW:

You will need to go to the town and traverse towards the city town hall. The body you need to find will be present around this area but not directly in the town hall.

Once you have entered the heart of the location, you will need to sweep the areas and take down enemies before trying to find the body. If you die during this attempt, you will have to restart the entire mission.

You should be able to quickly eliminate the enemy combatants in the region and secure a path to complete the objective. You should start investigating the houses immediately next to the town hall for clues. Make sure to check every corner for any clues or signs of a previous gunfight or struggle.

Go through all the houses and shops in the vicinity and check the back doors to gain access to the alleys.

You will eventually notice a blood-smeared wall with bullet holes on it in this region. Move closer to it and you should be able to spot the body near this place.

Interact with this body and place a tracker on it that should be available in your inventory. This marks the completion of your quest and you can return to the base and report back to Gunny with the update.

Also Read: Medical Detective Mission Guide

It is important to note that you must equip the tracker in your inventory before leaving for the Leave No Man Behind mission. Without this GPS tracker in your bag, you will not be able to interact and attach the equipment. Moreover, the location of the body will be different depending on your faction.

Expand Tweet

In case you get eliminated by enemy forces during the mission and drop the tracker, you can repurchase it from Gunny for $50 at the vendor. But it is unlikely that you will face too much resistance since the number of enemies around the place is moderate at best.

You might be interested in: All Gray Zone Warfare editions

That is all for the Leave No Man Behind mission. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates and guides.