How to complete Secret Compassion in Gray Zone Warfare

The mission Secret Compassion in Gray Zone Warfare presents three objectives wherein you must drop supply boxes at precise locations, each vaguely described in the given objectives. This task can be challenging, requiring thorough search efforts to pinpoint the exact delivery sites.

That said, if you know your way around and locate where to precisely place these supply boxes, completing the mission Secret Compassion in Gray Zone Warfare will be easy. This guide offers precise coordinates for dropping the boxes, making the task even easier.

Secret Compassion in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Secret Compassion mission objectives for the Mithras Security Systems faction (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Lab Rat gives the Secret Compassion mission which involves placing three supply boxes in specific areas unique to each faction in Gray Zone Warfare: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security Systems, and Crimson Shield International.

The mission's objectives remain consistent across factions, with only the drop locations changing. Upon accepting the mission, you receive three supply boxes from Lab Rat that must be placed in specific areas. If you die on your way and lose them, you can repurchase them from her for $50.

Alternatively, you can choose to complete the mission at a slower pace, tackling one box at a time to mitigate the risk.

Here is the mission guide for each faction:

Lamang Recovery Initiative

Objective:

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a farm south of Pha Lang

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a farm northwest of Pha Lang

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a logging shed in the north part of Pha Land

There is no order to complete this mission, you can select any location you want. The precise coordinate of the first farm is 202 158, the other farm is in map coordinate 199 163, and the logging shed is present in map coordinate 201 164.

Mithras Security Systems

Objective:

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a farm west of Nam Thaven

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a farm east of Nam Thaven

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a logging shed in the southeast part of Nam Thaven

The first farm is located in map coordinate 174 119, the second farm is in map coordinate 168 121, and the logging shed is present in map coordinate 172 117.

Crimson Shield International

Objective:

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a farm east of Kiu Vongsa

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a farm southwest of Kiu Vongsa

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a logging shed in the west part of Kiu Vongsa

The first farm is located in map coordinate 145 162, the second farm is in map coordinate 140 160, and the logging shed is present in map coordinate 139 162.

The place where you need to drop the box of supplies (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Upon reaching each coordinate, locate the designated house for package delivery. If multiple houses are present, check each front entrance for a box-sized basket. Upon finding it, move closer to trigger a pop-up message instructing you to ''Place Box of Supplies." Once all three supply boxes are placed in their designated locations, your Secret Compassion mission will be completed.

That covers everything regarding the Secret Compassion mission in the game. In each site move with caution as you will encounter AI soldiers. For safety and ease of completion, playing in a squad is recommended.

Important note: If you haven't started the game yet and you plan to play with friends, ensure you communicate with them and select the same faction. Otherwise, you won't be able to squad up with them. Faction changes are not possible until the game reset, which occurs every few months.

