How to complete Lost and Found in Gray Zone Warfare?

Lost and Found is a two-objective Gray Zone Warfare mission. You will need to locate a specific person named Kanoa Siharath who works as a clerk in the Construction Shop. This is one of many individuals who were lost during the evacuation. He was last seen during the final stages of the evacuation plan but his tracks remain unknown. This quest falls in the domain of Search and Rescue to provide answers to the people who made it out safely.

This article will highlight a brief guide on completing both objectives of the Lost and Found mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Lost and Found in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Kanoa Siharath location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

You can utilize the steps listed below to complete the objectives of Lost and Found in Gray Zone Warfare:

Find Kanoa Siharath

You will need to deploy from the base and make your way to an open ground present in between the Lumber Yard, Marketplace, and Water Tower.

You will find a shed with several bags of concrete inside with an office space.

Go inside these rooms and you will be able to locate a body beside the desk on the floor.

The body will lay on top of some documents. You can identify the body with the help of the clothes - a collared half-shirt and boots.

Once you go near the body you will have to investigate it for any proof of identity.

Find proof of identity and report back

Kanoa Siharath's Medallion (Image via MADFINGER Games)

After you find Kanoa Siharath’s body you will have to go near it and search for any form of identification.

An interact option will pop up on your screen when you go near the body.

This interact option will pick up Kanoa’s medallion and place it in your inventory.

Kanoa Siharath’s medallion can now be used as proof of identity for this quest. You can then make your way back to the base and submit your findings to complete the mission.

It is important to note that you should stay vigilant about enemy combatants in the area in case of sudden gunfights. It is a simple mission and might have been included to build the storyline for future updates. This quest does not require you to carry any specialized pieces of equipment as you only need to find a body and bring back one of their belongings as proof.

You should only carry the necessary items for most missions as you can lose all your loot if you get eliminated. This is why it is best to stow away a part of your items in the base before deploying for one of these missions.

This concludes the guide for completing the Lost and Found quest in Gray Zone Warfare. Follow Sportskeeda for more mission guides and updates.