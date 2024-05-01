How to complete Radio Silence in Gray Zone Warfare?

Radio Silence is a stealthy mission in Gray Zone Warfare, wherein you investigate an abandoned house near the base to destroy communication equipment. Enemy forces have acquired the ability to intercept and decrypt your comms in real time, which can be a major disadvantage for future quests. You must complete this mission without drawing too much attention and avoid alerting the enemies about the plan.

This article will provide an easy-to-follow guide for the Radio Silence mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Guide to completing Radio Silence in Gray Zone Warfare

Here is how you can easily complete the Radio Silence mission in Gray Zone Warfare:

After accepting the quest, you will be provided with information that enemies are likely holed up in one of the abandoned houses on the edge (Southern part) of the town.

Deploy to the closest location and head over to the house behind the Warehouse. Scout out the area carefully as the house will likely be guarded by the enemy forces.

Once you have encountered enemy combatants, begin your mission as you have reached your mark. Eliminate the guards quickly without alerting others to ensure you can smoothly enter the abandoned house.

Get inside and check out the rooms for the communication equipment. You will likely find the objective item in a room present on the upper floor.

It is easy to identify this item as it will be coupled with many different gadgets, including a computer, and will have a large green screen on the equipment.

Go closer to the communication equipment and interact with it to sabotage the enemy’s ability to intercept your conversations.

Once this is done, return to the base and mark the mission’s completion.

Note that you don't need additional or specialized items for this mission. Pack the essentials and head over to scrutinize the abandoned building after accepting the quest. This mission is simple and paves the path to the upcoming objectives and will likely help you enhance your investigation abilities.

The exact location of the abandoned house on your map may differ depending on your faction. However, it is always on the outskirts of the town and behind the Warehouse. In case you are eliminated during this mission, your loot will likely be dropped and you will lose all of it. Therefore, it is better to pack light and not carry everything on these quests.

That is all you need to know about the Radio Silence mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news, updates, and guides.