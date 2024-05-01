Gray Zone Warfare has just entered its Early Access stage on Steam. During this period, many players are already reporting issues regarding the frame rate, apparently due to the large number of maps and the massive playerbase. The game is now available on Steam in four different editions, offering players a range of gameplay options starting with PvE.

While there is still time to fix these issues, we will go through some possible ways to increase FPS in the game for now.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are not guaranteed to work.

Possible ways to increase Frame Rate in Gray Zone Warfare

While players can experiment with the settings to fine-tune their gameplay experience, here are some ways frame rates in Gray Zone Warfare can be boosted:

1) Lower Graphics Setting

The first step to solving any FPS issue is to set the overall graphics settings in the game to low. Lowering heavy graphical settings like texture quality, shadows, lights, and particle effects and experimenting with anti-aliasing always helps tone down some stress from the GPU and CPU in any game.

2) Reducing the Draw distance

This feature determines the distance within which the in-game objects are being rendered. Reducing the draw distance can significantly reduce some load on the system by decreasing the number of objects and details present at a given moment.

The only downside to reducing the draw distance is that players may have problems regarding the visuals and sometimes spotting enemies.

3) Close background applications

Closing other applications running in the background can free up many resources required to run Gray Zone Warfare and, thus, increase the frame rate.

Background applications usually consume a large part of the CPU and RAM, impacting gameplay performance and reducing FPS. Using task managers to identify and close resource-intensive processes before launch can improve the frame rate.

4) Optimize resolution

Lowering the game's resolution can significantly improve FPS, especially on systems with less powerful hardware. Consider reducing the resolution to a lower setting (e.g., from 1920x1080 to 1280x720) to gain a smoother frame rate without sacrificing too much visual clarity, unlike reducing the draw distance.

5) Enabling FSR

FSR is a performance-enhancing tool in Gray Zone Warfare that trades off some graphical detail for smoother frame rates. Enabling FSR can help the players gain a more consistent and smoother frame rate, especially on low-end hardware.

6) Adjusting DLSS

Those dissatisfied with the frame rate even after enabling FSR can consider tweaking the DLSS settings. This aspect utilizes AI to upscale lower-quality images, switching it into quality mode can improve the frame rate in the game.

7) Wait for updates

The last and most sensible option, considering the current stage the game is at, is to wait for optimization updates from MADFINGER Games. It’s a wise decision solely because of the fact that early-access titles like Gray Zone Warfare often undergo continuous development and improvement.

MADFINGER Games is highly likely to monitor player feedback and work on updates to optimize the game further.

