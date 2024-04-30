Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Gray Zone Warfare is now out on PC. The game can be quite demanding on last-gen cards like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. At the highest settings, FPS tanks on even the newer RTX 4060. You need to spend some time in the settings list to customize the first-person shooter to run the best on your system.

We went through the graphics settings in the game and found out how each one of them affects the performance. In this article, we will list the ideal combination for the 3060 and 3060 Ti graphics cards.

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

Gray Zone Warfare looks fantastic on PC (Image via Steam)

The RTX 3060 was launched for 1080p gaming and we recommend sticking to this resolution in Gray Zone Warfare. The High settings are a good mix of visuals and performance in the title.

However, competitive gamers can choose to crank the preset down to Medium for extra FPS. Moreover, we recommend FSR Quality with frame generation turned on for maximum performance at commendable visual quality.

The following settings list is the best:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is a capable GPU for playing Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti packs slightly more rendering prowess than its non-Ti sibling. You can get significantly better performance in Gray Zone Warfare with this GPU at the High preset. We recommend a similar list of settings for this card with FSR turned on at the Quality preset.

The following settings list works best for the 3060 Ti:

With the above settings list, the casual Gray Zone Warfare player can get a balanced experience with the last-gen 60-class GPUs. If you are planning to play the title competitively, we recommend dropping down the preset to Medium. The game is quite visually impressive and the lower settings don't look considerably worse.