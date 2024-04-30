Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Gray Zone Warfare is now out on PC. The game can be quite demanding on last-gen cards like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. At the highest settings, FPS tanks on even the newer RTX 4060. You need to spend some time in the settings list to customize the first-person shooter to run the best on your system.
We went through the graphics settings in the game and found out how each one of them affects the performance. In this article, we will list the ideal combination for the 3060 and 3060 Ti graphics cards.
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 was launched for 1080p gaming and we recommend sticking to this resolution in Gray Zone Warfare. The High settings are a good mix of visuals and performance in the title.
However, competitive gamers can choose to crank the preset down to Medium for extra FPS. Moreover, we recommend FSR Quality with frame generation turned on for maximum performance at commendable visual quality.
The following settings list is the best:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: High
- Reflections quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: On
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti packs slightly more rendering prowess than its non-Ti sibling. You can get significantly better performance in Gray Zone Warfare with this GPU at the High preset. We recommend a similar list of settings for this card with FSR turned on at the Quality preset.
The following settings list works best for the 3060 Ti:
With the above settings list, the casual Gray Zone Warfare player can get a balanced experience with the last-gen 60-class GPUs. If you are planning to play the title competitively, we recommend dropping down the preset to Medium. The game is quite visually impressive and the lower settings don't look considerably worse.