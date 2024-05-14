How to complete What Was Left in Gray Zone Warfare?

The What Was Left mission in Gray Zone Warfare is a retrieval mission that requires you to travel to the Blue Lagoon region. You will need to get your hands on identification documents like Passports from a dangerous area populated by several AI guards. The overall quest is quite simple as all you need to do is find the required items and rush back to the base to report your findings.

This article will highlight how you can complete the What Was Left mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

A Complete Guide: What Was Left in Gray Zone Warfare

What Was Left task location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide that can help you complete the What Was Left quest in Gray Zone Warfare:

Activate the mission in your home base and call in transport to travel to the Blue Lagoon area.

Once you have landed, take down a lot of AI soldiers in the region. Make sure to check each of their bodies as one of them will drop a key called the Blue Lagoon Restaurant Storage Key.

After you find the key, make your way to the Makeshift Hideout and go to the house with lots of tables, chairs, and a set of swing-open windows.

Go inside this restaurant and head towards the back. You will find a locked door in this part.

Use the key to open the door and look around inside the storage room. There will be a box full of items like Passports and other documents.

Loot it and place it inside your inventory to mark your objective as completed. Once this is done, you can start making your way to the nearest landing zone and call in a helicopter.

It is important to note that you should prepare for gunfights in advance as there will be a lot of AI enemies in the area. It is best to avoid group confrontations and single out your battles for higher survival chances. The key drop is also quite random but it should be in one of the bodies of the AI guards.

You should keep some free space in your inventory for mission objective items. This also helps in reducing the risk of losing a large chunk of your loot in case you are shot down by enemies. Weapons, ammo, water, and food are usually enough for a single mission completion.

That is all you need to know to complete the What Was Left mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.