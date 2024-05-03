How to call a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare?

A helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare can make travel easy and safe. The mode of transport will allow you to get in and out of your base for both playlists. Since it is based on the extraction category (Tarkov-like) of games, the AI-controlled aircraft helps you traverse out of the faction’s base and safely make it back after completing quests and acquiring loot.

Fortunately, you can call in for air extraction via a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare to quickly complete missions in nearby towns and report back without running through the forest. This article will highlight how to travel in a helicopter from one location to another.

A Detailed Guide: Calling a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare

Call Transport option on Map (Image via Gray Zone Warfare)

Here is a step-by-step guide for how you can call in a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare for yourself and your squad while in-game and moving large distances:

First, press the keybind for the map.

Locate the destination that you want to travel to on this map and click on it.

You will see that a new option to “Call Transport” will appear on the top-right of the screen.

Select this option to call in a helicopter for yourself and it should schedule a pickup at your location.

Once the helicopter arrives, interact with it to take a seat and it will fly away shortly and bring you to your destination.

It is important to note that you cannot call air transport directly wherever you stand. Once you call it in, the helicopter will make its way to the closest safe landing spot on the map. You will have to walk or run to the same and board the craft to travel to the next location.

You should also remember that in Gray Zone Warfare, you need to select your destination on the map while calling a helicopter as the game will automatically send one to your nearest location.

It is the same for extraction where you need to complete your objectives and then open your map and call a helicopter by clicking on the base. Shortly after, you will be able to get on it and safely make your way back to the headquarters.

There are generally only 3 Landing Zones (LZs) for each faction with one inside the base and two on the opposite ends of the town. However, the developers might bring in more gameplay elements in future updates which could increase the number of LZs on the map.

That is all you need to know on how you can call in a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare for yourself. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more guides, updates, and news.