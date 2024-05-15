How to complete Hide and Seek in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Hide and Seek mission in Gray Zone Warfare is a task assigned by Handshake and your objective is to locate the Hideout in the heart of the Tiger Bay region. This straightforward scouting mission doesn't require any special items or keys for access. However, you should remain vigilant, as the area is patrolled by numerous AI guards.

This article will highlight the best way to clear the Hide and Seek mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

A Complete Guide: Hide and Seek in Gray Zone Warfare

Hide and Seek task location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide that can help you complete the Hide and Seek quest in Gray Zone Warfare with ease:

Activate the mission in your faction’s base at the start, providing the necessary information on the quest window.

Deploy to the Tiger Bay region and make your way to the Tiger Bay Central Mall. This region is heavily guarded with several AI soldiers so avoid conflict as much as possible.

Upon entry to the Tiger Bay Central Mall, you'll encounter numerous AI guards that you must eliminate. These guards attack in groups, making the gunfights potentially fatal. To increase your chances of survival, try to isolate and take them out one at a time.

Amazing Shoes Shop (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Head to the first floor of the mall and locate the "Amazing Shoes Shop," easily identifiable by its green signboard.

Proceed to walk behind the store. This will mark the objective as completed stating that the Hideout has been found.

You can then travel to the nearest landing zone and call in for transport. Go back to the base and report your findings to claim the rewards.

As mentioned earlier, Tiger Bay is a high-threat zone with numerous AI soldiers throughout the region, making missions challenging as you must survive all gunfights. In case you are eliminated, you can always retry and secure the loot you lost from the previous body.

Also Read: Lamang Connection Misison Guide

Carry hard-hitting weapons, preferably a suppressed one, to avoid alerting too many guards in the area. A healthy amount of ammunition will also help you stay in the fight for longer alongside medical supplies like Surgery Kits.

Also Read: Deep Depravity Mission Guide

That is all you need to know to complete the Hide and Seek mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates and guides.