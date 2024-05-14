How to complete Incognito in Gray Zone Warfare?

Incognito in Gray Zone Warfare is a task offered by Gunny where your primary objective is to locate and investigate a questionable tourist, who seems to have raised quite a few red flags among the local authorities. His location seems to be unknown, so it is up to you and your squad to gather any intel about him and report back to Gunny.

This article will give you a step-by-step rundown of this operation and help you complete Incognito in Gray Zone Warfare with absolute ease. For a detailed brief, read below.

Incognito in Gray Zone Warfare guide

The primary objective for Incognito in Gray Zone Warfare is straightforward. You have to locate the house of the mysterious foreigner in the area. Believed to be sheltering towards the western side of Tiger Bay Central, you and your team will head to the point of interest and investigate the area. Any potential clues you find will help you locate the house and advance the mission.

That said, let us begin our quest.

1) Reach the area

Mission location (Image via Madfinger Games)

First and foremost, kit up and get your squad ready. Head to Tiger Bay Central with your team and recon the area. Your nearest Landing Zone will be JULIET 2. Head to this LZ and proceed eastward.

2) Locate the house

Target house for Incognito in Gray Zone Warfare(Image via Madfinger Games)

As your task is to locate the house of the suspicious individual and you already have preliminary information regarding its whereabouts, the ideal location for the suspect's house would be somewhere between JULIET 2 and Tiger Bay Central. Our recommended search coordinates are 128, 197

Head to the coordinate and proceed to locate the house. The target house will have an overhanging arch and a few garbage bags lying outside the gate

3) Investigate and gather intel

Collected intel for Incognito in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Gain entry into the house and proceed to investigate the area. Head to the bedroom and unlock the bedside cabinet. You will find the required intel in the first drawer.

Once you've collected the intel, pack up and head back to JULIET 2 LZ. Head back to base camp and debrief upon completing the mission.

