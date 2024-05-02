How to complete New Neighbors in Gray Zone Warfare

New Neighbors in Gray Zone Warfare is quite an adrenaline-pumping experience. In this mission, the LAF has been driven off by the insurgents, leaving a strategic point-of-interest extremely vulnerable. It is up to the players to reclaim this land and re-establish military control over the area.

This article provides a detailed guide to tackling the New Neighbors mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Keep reading to know how easy it is to complete it and earn a series of freebies as rewards.

New Neighbors in Gray Zone Warfare guide

New Neighbors in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

To easily complete New Neighbors in Gray Zone Warfare, you must finish the following tasks:

Reach the insurgent-stormed compound. Locate the CCTV room. Inspect and confiscate the CCTV evidence.

Without further ado, let's begin our mission guide.

1) Locate the compound

The compound stormed by the insurgents is located in YBL-1, similar to The Negotiator mission in Gray Zone Warfare. The nearest helipad is the LIMA-2, from where you must proceed northwest to arrive at the main entry gate.

Here, you will encounter powerful AI soldiers. These enemies are well-armed and way stronger than your general AI foes. Be wary as you step foot into the compound, and make sure you kill every single one of the insurgents defending it.

2) Locate the CCTV room

For your next task, you must gain entry into the Soviet bunker and head down. As you arrive at the final level, locate the CCTV room within the honeycombed cabins. It is on the farther side of the entire arrangement, so you might have to trek around the labyrinth of rooms for a little while before you stumble upon it.

3) Confiscate the CCTV evidence

CCTV evidence (Image via Madfinger Games)

Upon locating the room, head inside and inspect it. You will find a tape of the CCTV evidence on the main monitoring desk. Confiscate it, and head towards the surface.

Upon completing this step, you will have finished the New Neighbors in Gray Zone Warfare. You will now be eligible to reap all the rewards that were offered alongside this task.

Here's what you'll earn after completing New Neighbors in Gray Zone Warfare:

TC-2000 Helmet

$4700 in-game currency

1000 XP

150 Reputation Points for your character

