How to cure Dizziness and Nausea in Gray Zone Warfare?

Gray Zone Warfare has symptoms like Nausea and Dizziness ingrained into the complex Health mechanics. While these are not life-threatening conditions for your character, they can be an obstacle when you deploy out of the base to complete different quests. All such conditions require immediate medical attention to overcome and are not as simple as regaining stamina.

This article will highlight how you can reduce Nausea and Dizziness for your character in Gray Zone Warfare.

Curing Dizziness and Nausea in Gray Zone Warfare

Health Tab (Image via MADFINGER Games)

You can utilize the steps listed below to get rid of Nausea and Dizziness in Gray Zone Warfare:

Find a safe spot while venturing outside and resting. This can help your character recover strength and cure the symptoms.

Sometimes, Nausea is caused by intoxication and can be cured by utilizing medicine pills readily available in your pack.

The same can also occur if you are exposed to radiation and will require specific pills to bring down your body's radiation levels.

Nausea is also common if your Liver is injured. In this case, use a Surgery Kit to heal yourself.

Keep an eye out for your character’s Hydration level in the Health tab. Stay hydrated as a low level on this stats bar can slow you down during missions.

Blood loss can also be due to Nausea and Dizziness. Cure this by applying blood bags; the symptoms will disappear after a while.

Gray Zone Warfare has one of the most difficult health systems where your character does not have Health Points but a combination of Blood, Hydration, Energy, and more. Almost every detail can be found in the Health tab, including serious injuries and mild uneasiness from healed wounds. If your brain or heart is injured, you are most likely to be eliminated.

Also read: Helping Hand Mission Guide

Applying SurKit in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

In case you struggle to find medical supplies, pay a visit to the Lab Rat in your faction’s base. Purchase items from the store and ensure you survive difficult missions as medicine runs out quickly on the battlefield. Prepare your inventory for items that can treat both internal and external injuries ahead of time.

Also read: Leave No Man Behind Mission Guide

However, stuffing many items in your pack can slow you down on the map. There is also the risk of losing your life at the hands of an enemy soldier, which would result in the potential loss of all your loot.

This concludes all you need to know about curing Nausea and Dizziness in Gray Zone Warfare. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news about this realistic survival shooter.