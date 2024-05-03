How to complete At The Mounds of Madness in Gray Zone Warfare?

At The Mounds of Madness in Gray Zone Warfare paints the picture of a gruesome history in the Ban Pa region. This quest requires you to travel to the town and find any evidence of a cult that worships evil spirits. You will have to venture into this dangerous area in search of items like murals, statues, or weird symbols that could be used as concrete evidence to prove such a group’s existence.

This article will highlight how you can complete At The Mounds of Madness in Gray Zone Warfare.

A Detailed Guide: At The Mounds of Madness in Gray Zone Warfare

Main objective of the At the Mounds of Madness quest

There is only a single objective for At the Mounds of Madness in Gray Zone Warfare but it has different parts which need to be completed for the mission to be completed.

Here is the objective list:

Find proof of the cult’s presence in Ban Pa

Find an ominous mural

Find an eerie mural

Find a chilling mural

Find a disturbing statue

Steps for completing At the Mounds of Madness in Gray Zone Warfare

Here is a step-by-step guide to how you can complete the At The Mounds of Madness quest in Gray Zone Warfare:

You will need to travel to the Ban Pa region and the first mural will be present on a wooden wall in the open green fields.

You can find the statue inside a broken wooden room in the forest region near the beachside.

The next mural will be on the walls of a similar broken-down hut near the Warehouse of Ban Pa.

The final mural is painted on another abandoned hut’s wall and is located to the South of the Elder’s House near the forest clearing by the beachside.

It is important to note that you will need to go close to each of these items to mark complete the objectives. The village will have some AI combatants so it is best to avoid conflict and travel in the cover of the nearby trees. Once you have found all the murals and the statue, you can call in the helicopter to return to the base.

Report back about your findings to mark the quest as completed in your home base to receive the rewards. You should be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially when near the location of the statue. While this is not a high-risk mission, you could potentially lose your loot if ambushed by enemy soldiers.

At The Mounds of Madness mission pushes the storyline in an eerie direction which may be used in future updates to introduce new gameplay content. Moreover, the remote location of this quest fits the narrative perfectly, adding more depth to the overall gameplay experience.

