Gray Zone Warfare: How to unlock Artisan

While you will gain access to most merchants and vendors from the very beginning in Gray Zone Warfare, such is not the case with Artisan. You need to complete a particular side quest to unlock her and then you will gain access to the unique upgrade materials and modifiers that the vendor provides. While Handshake, Gunny, and Lab Rat will help you with the upgrades in the early game, if you want your weapons to be more effective in the later stages, you need to unlock Artisan. However, the game is not entirely clear on how you can go about recruiting her as a vendor.

Today’s Gray Zone Warfare guide will go over how you can unlock Artisan in the shooter.

Unlock Artisan in Gray Zone Warfare

To unlock Artisan you will have to wait till you unlock the “Native Negotiations” side quest in Gray Zone Warfare. It will be given to you by Lab Rat after you have progressed to a certain point in the game.

The mission will ask you to drop off a briefcase at a particular location and you will need to do it discreetly. Here's what you need to do once you have accepted the mission:

Make your way to the base camp and head inside your tent. You will find the briefcase waiting for you there. Pick it up and make your way to the designated coordinates.

If you have chosen Lamang Recovery Initiative, your coordinates will be (203, 163), for Mithras Security Systems it will be (170, 117), for Crimson Shield it will be (141, 164).

So make sure that while heading to the mentioned coordinates you are able to keep the briefcase safe at all costs. If you lose the case or die, you will have to redo the mission all over again.

In the coordinates, you will find a repair shop. Enter and place the briefcase under the white truck that is near a blue container.

Once done, head back to base and report to Lab Rat who will then reward you for your efforts.

Apart from receiving resources and unlock mats, the real reward for the mission is unlocking Artisan as a vendor in Gray Zone Warfare. After talking to Lab Rat, you will find her at your base selling a variety of upgrades.