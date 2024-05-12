Gray Zone Warfare: How to use Voice Chat

When it comes to tactical shooters like Gray Zone Warfare, the in-game Voice Chat feature is a great tool that can help your team communicate with each other to pull a strategy off. So it’s not surprising why you and your squad will want to make the most of the feature when queuing up for a game.

However, the shooter does not exactly go over how you will be able to make use of the Voice Chat feature. Hence, there is a lot of confusion among players about how to make the most of it.

This Gray Zone Warfare guide will therefore go over how you will be able to use Voice Chat.

How to use Voice Chat in Gray Zone Warfare

Communication is Key (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Voice Chat is already enabled with a push-to-talk feature as soon as you start Gray Zone Warfare The default button that is assigned to the feature is “Z”, and to chat with the rest of your teammates you will need to hold down that button.

You will also notice that the shooter will not allow you to change the assigned button for Voice Chat. You will be stuck on the “Z” key if you are not going to tinker with some of the VOIP settings in the menu.

You will need to enable VOIP in Gray Zone Warfare, and in order to do so:

Press “Tab” which will open the Inventory.

Then head over to Settings which you will be able to locate in the top right-hand corner.

Here you will find two VOIP settings: Proximity and Squad

Proximity VOIP: This will allow you to talk to enemies who are in the vicinity.

Squad VOIP: This will let you talk to your squad members only.

Once you have enabled the VOIP settings you will likely be able to change the push-to-talk assigned button in the shooter.

If you are undecided on which VOIP settings should be enabled, then go for Squad VOIP. If you are new to the game, just communicating with your team members will help you have an easier time.

VOIP settings (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Proximity VOIP will be more suited for veteran players, who would want to interact with the enemy team and create some chaos on the field. There are many ways of using Voice Chat in Gray Zone Warfare.