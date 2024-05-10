Gray Zone Warfare: How to unlock and attach Weapon Suppressor

You will be able to unlock as well as attach weapon modifiers like the suppressor in Gray Zone Warfare. It’s a tactical tool that you will get your hands on as you progress through the title which will help mask your approach and cloak your position as you take enemies out.

However, many in the community seem to having trouble obtaining the suppressor in the game. There are a few conditions you will need to meet to get it; hence, the attachment is not something that you will get to acquire right off the bat.

This Gray Zone Warfare guide will go over how you will be able to unlock and attach the weapon suppressor in the shooter.

How to unlock the Suppressor in Gray Zone Warfare

To obtain the suppressor in Gray Zone Warfare you will need to get the modifier from Gunny. The vendor will sell a plethora of new guns and weapons along with attachments that provide tactical improvements to your weapons.

You will unlock the Suppressor when you reach Gunny Level 2. But just reaching the requisite and getting the attachment is not enough. To use the suppressor, you will first need to use a Barrel or a Muzzle so that you will be able to attach the device to it.

So make sure that you are using a barrel before looking to attach the suppressor to your desired weapon.

How to attach a Suppressor to a weapon in Gray Zone Warfare

Once you have obtained the suppressor, make sure your weapon has a barrel. For example, if it's the Glock 17 Handgun, you will first need to unlock the Optimized Glock 17 Match Grade Threaded Barrel.

Then make your way to the “Character” tab, and head to the “Gear” page. Here you will need to right-click on Glock 17 and select the “Inspect” option.

This will open a menu showing all the attachment slots that you have and the modifiers you have equipped. Now select the Glock Barrel and drag it onto the weapon. This will automatically equip the modifier with the gun.

Once the barrel is attached, you will then be able to drag and drop the suppressor on it, successfully attaching it to the gun.