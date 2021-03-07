GTA Online: #FreeSykkuno trend scales upwards after streamer is taken into custody for stealing a microwave

Seeing #FreeSykkuno trend on Twitter may have caught most of the internet by surprise. Everyone who follows streamers knows who Sykkuno is. The streamer recently made his debut on GTA Online, in one of the RP servers in the game. However, his debut was marred by a really embarrassing situation that happened.

Sykkunno was caught stealing a microwave by the cops and was taken into custody. It was evident that the streamer wasn't familiar with the controls at all, and was literally a sitting duck as the entire episode unfolded around him. He offered no resistance while being arrested because he didn't know his way around the controls at all.

#freesykkuno you got trending man pic.twitter.com/UZcVhcCE9R — 𝚃𝐮𝕓𝒃𝑜 ʟⁱ𝓴𝖾 𝔞 𝖙ʜ𝐞 𝚋𝓮ᵉ (@a_simple_simp) March 7, 2021

This incident caught the attention of the internet, and within no time, #FreeSykkuno was trending on Twitter. The tag #FreeSykkuno was trending hard on Twitter until the individual was released. Overall, it was very hilarious.

#FreeSykkuno trends on Twitter after streamer gets arrested for stealing a microwave in GTA Online

For those who aren't really familiar with the mechanics in GTA, players have an option to commit a burglary. Players can sneak into the homes of unsuspecting individuals and walk out with a good amount of goodies. Players, however, are required to sneak their way in so as to not attract attention.

#freesykkuno LMAOOOOOOOO I NEEDA CATCH UP ON THE STREAM ,i’m seeing many clips and im dyingggggg — Windy🖤 (@wendy31347650) March 7, 2021

Sykkuno on the other hand, couldn't figure out how to sneak into the house. He ran initially but started walking after his partner asked him to do so. He somehow managed to grab hold of the microwave, but disaster struck the moment he walked out of the house.

Advertisement

#FREESYKKUNO

My boi just took a microwave😔 All for some food pic.twitter.com/aGTeoWnX0J — 💌Quex.77💌 (@77Quex) March 7, 2021

The cops spotted him and for some reason Sykkuno stopped dead in his tracks because he couldn't run away, nor could he drop the microwave. His partner got away in the van or that's what he thought. Upon reaching the station, Sykkuno got to know that his partner had also been arrested. This was the real incident which got #FreeSykkuno trending on the internet.

#FREESYKKUNO free my man yuno syk! All he wanted was a hamburger. He didnt even damage to microwave ! pic.twitter.com/96eWF846QA — mo (@mosusielol) March 7, 2021

Advertisement

Sykkuno was questioned by the police as they drove to the station. And his defense was that he just wanted hamburgers. The entire banter in the scenario was pretty hilarious to watch. Tthe internet claims that Sykkuno was probably the fastest new player to go to jail in GTA Online.

all that for a hamburger — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) March 7, 2021

Image via YouTube ( OTV KEKW )

Overall, the internet believes Sykkuno is too wholesome for GTA. People also believe that he's a character in himself, and watching him roleplay in GTA was very hilarious. The fact that Sykkuno himself tweeted after this incident indicated that he enjoyed the entire session.

Advertisement

COME ON TWITTER GUY I WANT A DESCRIPTION #FREESYKKUNO — ed (@gogyrae) March 7, 2021

His wholesomeness is probably one of the reasons why #FreeSykkuno was trending on Twitter. Twitterati went on to ask the Twitter guy if there would be any description for #FreeSykkuno given the fact that the tag was trending.