GTA 5 traffic breaks Epic Games Store: '403 Forbidden Error' - Here's how you can fix it

A new '403 Forbidden' error message has plagued the Epic Games Store

While Epic Games seems to be trying their best in order to keep a steady flow of traffic, the horde of users coming in to claim their GTA 5 copy from the Epic Games store seem to have been plagued by yet another error message which reads '403 Forbidden Error'.

Players visiting the Epic Games store are greeted with a '403 Forbidden' error message.

GTA 5 vs Error 403

The '403 Forbidden' error message comes to as a result of excessive traffic on the Epic Game store and website. It is entirely possible that you may see a different version of the '403 Forbidden error message'. Some common ones include:

403 Forbidden

HTTP 403

Forbidden

HTTP Error 403 – Forbidden

Error 403

Forbidden: You don’t have permission to access [directory] on this server

Error 403 – Forbidden

According to HostGator, 403 forbidden usually means the server has restricted unauthorized access on purpose.

A 403 Forbidden error means that you do not have permission to view the requested file or resource. While sometimes this is intentional, other times it is due to misconfigured permissions.

It is highly likely that the massive influx of players visiting the Epic Games store could have triggered a malfunction causing the website to possibly go down temporarily. The other possibility suggests that Epic Games could possibly be implementing a server fix for the known 'GTA 5 - Epic Games store' issue and have temporarily disabled access for people trying to visit their their website and store.

We understand that many users are unable to access the Epic Games Store at this time. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work towards a resolution to mitigate traffic. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

How to fix '403 Forbidden error' on the Epic Games store?

The problem generally arises due to internal server blocking unauthorized access. While there isn't a sure way to fix it, here are a few fixes for you to try out if you cannot wait to lay your hands on GTA 5.

1) Restart the browser or Refresh the page

2) Clear your Browser cookies or Cache. You can find the detailed guide on how to go about doing that in the video below.

3) Try after a while - If nothing seems to resolve the issue, come back after a short while. The issue is primarily an internal problem due to the huge traffic engendered by the release of GTA 5 and should be resolved by Epic Games in a jiffy.

You can keep up with the latest updates on the issue by following the Epic Games twitter here if you can't wait to get your copy of GTA 5.