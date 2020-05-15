GTA 5 traffic breaks Epic Games Store: '403 Forbidden Error' - Here's how you can fix it
- GTA 5 has drawn a horde of new users to the Epic Games store.
- GTA 5 fans wanting to download it from the store cannot access it right now.
While Epic Games seems to be trying their best in order to keep a steady flow of traffic, the horde of users coming in to claim their GTA 5 copy from the Epic Games store seem to have been plagued by yet another error message which reads '403 Forbidden Error'.
GTA 5 vs Error 403
The '403 Forbidden' error message comes to as a result of excessive traffic on the Epic Game store and website. It is entirely possible that you may see a different version of the '403 Forbidden error message'. Some common ones include:
- 403 Forbidden
- HTTP 403
- Forbidden
- HTTP Error 403 – Forbidden
- Error 403
- Forbidden: You don’t have permission to access [directory] on this server
- Error 403 – Forbidden
According to HostGator, 403 forbidden usually means the server has restricted unauthorized access on purpose.
A 403 Forbidden error means that you do not have permission to view the requested file or resource. While sometimes this is intentional, other times it is due to misconfigured permissions.
It is highly likely that the massive influx of players visiting the Epic Games store could have triggered a malfunction causing the website to possibly go down temporarily. The other possibility suggests that Epic Games could possibly be implementing a server fix for the known 'GTA 5 - Epic Games store' issue and have temporarily disabled access for people trying to visit their their website and store.
How to fix '403 Forbidden error' on the Epic Games store?
The problem generally arises due to internal server blocking unauthorized access. While there isn't a sure way to fix it, here are a few fixes for you to try out if you cannot wait to lay your hands on GTA 5.
1) Restart the browser or Refresh the page
2) Clear your Browser cookies or Cache. You can find the detailed guide on how to go about doing that in the video below.
3) Try after a while - If nothing seems to resolve the issue, come back after a short while. The issue is primarily an internal problem due to the huge traffic engendered by the release of GTA 5 and should be resolved by Epic Games in a jiffy.
You can keep up with the latest updates on the issue by following the Epic Games twitter here if you can't wait to get your copy of GTA 5.