GTA 6: Is Rockstar playing the long game like CDPR with Cyberpunk 2077?

Everyone remembers the first time they saw the teaser for Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2013. Set to the hypnotic soundtrack of Bullet by Archive, the trailer alone was enough to get the fanbase excited for years to come.

Similar to the fanfare that surrounds GTA, CD Projekt Red has been able to build up an enormous amount of hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. The game is easily one of the most anticipated titles of 2020 but, for a while, fans were left clueless as to whether the game would ever be coming out.

The GTA fanbase that crosses over with Cyberpunk is starting to feel a sense of deja vu regarding the next GTA game from Rockstar. They feel like they've been in a similar situation before with Cyberpunk 2077.

Is Rockstar playing the long game with GTA 6?

If Rockstar wanted to make easy money, they could rush GTA 6 as much as they can in order to capitalize on the launch of next-gen consoles and gain a massive boost in sales. However, the gaming giants are never in for easy money as they put a ton of emphasis on releasing quality and polished AAA titles.

When #Cyberpunk2077 was announced, Jan 2013 I was:

- 22

- single

- in part time retail

- signed off sick for MH related hospitalisation

- gaming on a 2nd hand ps3



As Cyberpunk releases I am:

- 29

- married

- award nominated games journalist

- awaiting ps5/xbox day one launches — Lara Jackson (@ByLaraJackson) October 15, 2020

Publishers like CDPR and Rockstar are at the very pinnacle of AAA game development and are perhaps the last few companies with a near-perfect track record.

Although the Cyberpunk franchise is still relatively new when compared to GTA, fans would be excused for thinking that the upcoming 2020 game has had a storied history in gaming, given the amount of hype surrounding it.

I've been excited for @CyberpunkGame since about the time the original trailer dropped in 2013. Despite being hyped, I've avoided most of the content drops, so I'm looking to seeing everything in the game for the first time when I play it. — Paul Atreides ☠️🤖 (@phalt_) October 15, 2020

However, the fanbase is rallying behind the game in a way that is reserved only for games like GTA.

Therefore, it makes sense for Rockstar to bide their time regarding the release of any information on GTA 6.

Here are a few reasons why Rockstar could be keeping the game under wraps.

