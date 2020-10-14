GTA 6 Map leak: Is it real or a hoax?

The GTA franchise is one of the most beloved series in gaming history, so it's not surprising that even a shred of information regarding one of its games stirs up a lot of fans.

Rumours surrounding GTA 6 have been aplenty, from it being set in the 80s and returning to Vice City to, most recently, map leaks.

One of the most anticipated aspects of an open-world game like GTA is always its map. The map is an essential part of a game, and some would even argue that it is the most important element that contributes to the game experience.

A portion of the GTA 6 map has now supposedly made its way into the internet, sending the fanbase into a frenzy.

How real is the GTA 6 map leak?

GTA 6's map reportedly leaked on 4chanhttps://t.co/czegz6WrIU pic.twitter.com/5Qpkr05EjM — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) October 13, 2020

The map was initially leaked on 4chan and was later broken down in more detail on GTAforums. The map is essentially an island and, as pointed out by several Twitter users, contains parts of the map from GTA Vice City.

The detail that has excited people the most is the inclusion of the old map of Vice City. According to several people in support of the veracity of the leaks, what adds credibility to the leak is its supposed resemblance to an older leak from 2018.

However, since neither leaks have ever led to confirmation from Rockstar Games, they should be taken with a grain of salt. The leaks are highly optimistic at best since fans have been hard at work creating their own GTA 6 concept maps for years.

The game's development still hasn't been confirmed by Rockstar Games, let alone information regarding the map.

Those in support of the leaks even point to a similar case where Red Dead Redemption II's map was leaked ahead of release.

However, it is to be noted that Red Dead Redemption II, by that point, had already been announced and was set for release. Meanwhile, GTA 6 hasn't been confirmed by Rockstar Games in any way and, therefore, its fate is still up in the air.