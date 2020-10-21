GTA 6: Reddit user comes up with a brilliant Daniel Radcliffe loading screen

GTA 6 might be the game that breaks all world records in terms of sales that the industry currently holds. Every release in the GTA franchise has met with global acclaim and fanfare, but none have been as highly anticipated as the upcoming entry in the GTA franchise.

For a game that still does not have an announcement, let alone any promotional material, GTA 6 has received plenty of attention from the gaming community.

Fans have been working hard by creating concept art as well as concept maps for the game. But perhaps, the essential crossover for GTA might have just taken place with Daniel Radcliffe being set on the loading screen.

Reddit user comes up with a brilliant Daniel Radcliffe loading screen for GTA 6

Daniel Radcliffe has done a great job of stepping away from his Harry Potter roles and has carved himself a niche in the film industry. The actor has been known for taking challenging roles and for delivering some truly inspiring performances in films like "Swiss Army Man."

The role for which he gained internet fame and becoming a massive meme is his role in the action-comedy "Guns Akimbo." A creative Reddit user, u/JoeyNisco, incorporated the infamous robed gunman meme for a concept loading screen for GTA.

Surprisingly, Daniel Radcliffe suits quite well in the GTA universe, and perhaps Rockstar should seriously consider the British actor as a cast member for the next GTA game.

However, this isn't the first time that Daniel has been associated with the GTA franchise, as he played the role of famous Sam Houser (co-founder of Rockstar Games) in the BBC Two documentary The Gamechangers.

The documentary chronicled the legal and media battle between the creators of Rockstar and Jack Thompson's campaign against the GTA franchise.

