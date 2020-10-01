GTA 6: When is the game likely to be announced?

Rockstar Games, throughout their run starting from the late 90s, have been publishers on the rise. The GTA franchise had solidified the company's name amongst the very best in AAA game development.

Over the years, Rockstar have been able to not only take the GTA franchise to new heights but also put out cultural landmarks such as Red Dead Redemption. When it comes to quality AAA titles, there are not a lot of publishers in Rockstar's league.

The company has been relatively quiet on the GTA front, with their current focus being GTA Online and GTA V on next-gen consoles instead of the next game. Rockstar have maintained radio silence when it comes to the GTA franchise, which is not something that has gone down well with the fans.

However, Rockstar, as a studio, have emphasised quality more than anything else. Therefore, the longer the game spends in development, the better the final product will be eventually.

When is GTA 6 likely to be announced?

Rockstar have already revealed their plans for the second half of 2021, with the release of GTA V on the PS5 as well as the availability of GTA Online as a standalone title.

Therefore, an announcement regarding the next game in the franchise isn't likely to arrive anytime in 2021. Development of the next game has also been kept under wraps but a Kotaku article earlier this year eluded to the game being in early stages of development under the title "Project AMERICAS".

Therefore, fans can realistically expect the game to be announced somewhere in mid-2022 for a release in late-2023 or even 2024. Given that each AAA title from Rockstar spends, on an average, nearly 5 years in development, that timeline of events seems likely.

Report: 'GTA 6' is in early development and still a ways away as Rockstar makes several quality-of-life improvements to avoid crunch for its employees



(via @jasonschreier, @Kotaku | https://t.co/flJnVSwIW1) pic.twitter.com/UfgQ6lYmEr — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 15, 2020

Players often cite the 7-year gap since GTA V but often forget that Red Dead Redemption II came out only 2 years ago in 2018 between then and now.