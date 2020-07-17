GTA Online: Best money glitches in the game so far

Glitches in GTA Online are a great way to make the most of your gameplay. If you’re feeling stuck with your progress in GTA, then it might be a good time to try some of these glitches out to give your gaming career that extra push.

Glitches can also help you make some extra money. However, make sure that you try these glitches before Rockstar Games fixes them in the next update.

Best money glitches in GTA Online so far

#1 Unlimited Replay Glitch

This is one of the best glitches that has ever happened in GTA Online. It allows you to replay every single heist in the gameplay as many times as you want. This means that you can get that big heist score over and over again, virtually enabling you to never run out of cash!

Check this Reddit page to get detailed instructions for this glitch.

#2 100k every 3 minutes

In a game like GTA, a hundred thousand dollars might not seem like an awfully big amount. However, if you get 100k every three minutes, then it’s definitely not a bad deal. This glitch can be used to make quick cash so that you can afford to buy a few cars that you have always had your eyes on.

Check this Reddit page to get detailed instructions for this glitch.

#3 Facility Heist Glitch

The Facility Heist Glitch helps you to fool the GTA system into believing that you are buying both the preps and the setups of a heist, even though you are only paying for the preps. This glitch doesn’t directly give you any money but it helps you to fast-track your heists so that you can make money faster in the gameplay.

Check this Reddit page to get detailed instructions for this glitch.

#4 Simple Casino Glitch

This glitch is quite simple: bet your chips on a poker game. If you win, then you change your outfit to force save the game. If you lose, then you close the app quickly and restart it so that the chips you originally used to bet remain with you. This simplistic GTA glitch can be a reliable back-up when you’re short on cash.

Check this Reddit page to get detailed instructions for this glitch.

#5 Free Money for Logging In Glitch

This glitch was recently made popular when Rockstar Games rewarded people with $500,000 for logging in. The glitch is quite simple. Instead of getting the reward once, several people were reported to have received the 500k prize twice and even thrice. There has been no confirmation of it having been fixed, so you might just get lucky.