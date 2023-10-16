Guardian Tales free codes (October 2023) and how to redeem

Guardian Tales stands out as one of the best action-adventure mobile games, renowned for its exhilarating campaign. Replete with a multitude of challenging missions, it offers an enjoyable gaming experience. While it's also accessible on the Nintendo Switch, Guardian Tales caters to Android and iOS users, allowing them to partake in the excitement.

The game offers a plethora of activities to engage in, but for a seamless gaming experience, certain bonus features are essential. This includes extra Gems, health packs, stamina packs, additional Stones, and more. While these elements can be acquired through random in-game searches, redeeming codes is a convenient and cost-free way to secure valuable bonuses. This article serves as a guide on redeeming the free Guardian Tales codes.

Here are the free Guardian Tales codes (October 2023)

The free codes also have a time limit, so you have to be quick before the game introduces new codes. (Image via Kong Studios)

Redeeming codes grants you free access to a variety of fresh content. It's crucial to note that Guardian Tales receives periodic updates, which include new codes while rendering older ones useless. These codes also have a time limit, so quick action is essential before the game introduces new codes. Below, you'll find a list of the game's free codes that you should promptly utilize:

Refreshing

MOON

STAR

PLITVICE

SEAL

MOTHERSHIP

PLASTIC

STATUE

BARLEYTEATOP

LETMEDRINK

STAYHYDRATED

How to redeem free Guardian Tales codes

The process of redeeming the codes is different, depending on what device you are using. (Image via Kong Studios)

To claim the complimentary codes, follow these steps:

For Android users:

Open the game.

Navigate to the cog icon located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Enter the specified free codes.

Click the "confirm" button once the codes are input, and you'll receive the free content.

For iOS users:

Start by visiting the iOS code redemption page.

Choose your region and input your user number.

Enter the codes and click on the submit button.

Your Guardian Tales inbox will then receive all the associated content.

These codes come with exciting features, like 1,000 gems, 20 dream evolution stones, 100 stamina, 50 stamina, and ten hero crystals.

The game, released in 2020, provides an exhilarating role-playing gaming adventure. The storyline follows the journey of the Guardian Knight, a fresh addition to the Guardians, the royal guard of the Kanterbury Kingdom. You'll encounter various obstacles, including battles against formidable foes, complex puzzles, and more.

As you fulfill your objectives, you'll earn Gold, Experience Points, and other valuable resources that can aid you in overcoming these challenges more effectively. After gaining access to Heavenhold, players can explore additional game modes like the Colosseum and various multiplayer options like Arena and Co-op.