Guide Gouba and Yuegui to obtain the Fowl together: Genshin Impact Paper Theater guide

Paper Shadows A-Forging is one of Genshin Impact's 4.4 Lantern Rite events. In this game mode, you must move Gouba and Yuegui to obtain food ingredients to complete the challenge.

The fifth puzzle, Eight Treasured Flavors, can be very tricky as it includes tons of obstacles and multiple keys. Players must pick the keys in the correct order to complete the stage. Completing it will reward you with Festive Fever, Primogems, and other exciting in-game rewards.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to use Gouba and Yuegui to obtain the fowl together during the Genshin Impact paper theater's fifth puzzle.

Genshin Impact guide to Eight Treasured Flavors puzzle in Paper Shadows A-Forging event

Eight Treasured Flavors is the fifth challenge in Paper Shadows A-Forging event in Genshin Impact. This paper theater puzzle is trickier than the previous ones, with more obstacles and multiple keys to collect. You must collect the keys in a specific order to open paths that will help Guoba and Yuegui move around freely.

Collect the Blue Key

The solution to get the blue key (Image via HoYoverse)

Start with the blue key. To obtain this, control Gouba and move the box near him. Push the box to get the blue key and open a route that you will use later. Follow these instructions in Genshin Impact to execute this move:

Switch to Guoba.

Take one step to the right and then go up.

Push the box and obtain the blue key.

Collect the Red Key

Solution for red key (Image via HoYoverse)

Bring Gouba back to its wooden card and switch to Yuegui. Push the nearby box and position it near the red key. Follow these steps:

Go left and move down to push the box.

Go right, down, and left to push the box.

Go right, up, and left to gain three moves.

Go down and left to push the box.

Note that collecting the red key with Yuegui isn't possible, so bring her back to the wooden cart. Switch back to Gouba and push the box set up by Yuegui to obtain the red key. To execute this, follow this simple step-by-step instructions in Genshin Impact:

Switch to Guoba.

Move two squares to the right and move down.

Move two squares to the right again.

Move down to push the box and obtain the red key.

Collect the Green Key

Solution for green key (Image via HoYoverse)

Obtaining the red key has unlocked a route for Yuegui to collect the last key. Switch to her and push the box up, move around to push the box to the left, and obtain the green key. Follow these steps in Genshin Impact to execute this move:

Move two squares to the left and move up to push the box.

Return to the wooden cart and move up.

Move left to push the box and obtain the key.

Return to Yuegui's wooden cart and move left to obtain the Fowl. Now switch back to Guoba and move up and then right to complete the puzzle.

