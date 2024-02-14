Guide Guoba to obtain the Matsukake: Genshin Impact Paper Theater solution

Genshin Impact 4.4's ongoing paper theater puzzle event has two stages, where you must "guide Guoba to obtain the Matsutake." The first level is simpler, while the other is the eighth stage, which is quite tricky because it houses many obstacles. In this article, you will learn how to guide Guoba in obtaining the Matsutake in Stages I and VIII of the Paper Shadows A-Foraging minigame.

You will also get Primogem rewards and Festive Fever points for completing both levels' puzzles in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging: Fragrant Mountain Delicacies

Follow these steps to solve the first paper theatre puzzle in Paper Shadows A-Foraging:

Move Guoba two tiles to the right.

Go down three tiles and push the box away.

Take two steps to the right to obtain the Matsutake.

This will complete the first puzzle and you will get the following rewards:

Primogems x20

Festive Fever x50

Mora x30,000

Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging: Slow Steamed Succulent

Here's a step-by-step guide to lead Guoba and Yuegui to obtain the Matsutake in Stage VIII of Genshin Impact's Paper Shadows A-Foraging minigame:

Move Yuegui one tile to the right and two tiles down.

Take one step to the right and then one step up to push the box.

Take three steps back and go right again.

Move one tile up to push the box and return to the cart.

Refer to the GIFs for visual reference.

Switch to Guoba and move him to the right to push the box.

Next, take one step down before taking another step to the right.

Move Guoba one tile up to push the box and take three steps back.

Take one step to the right again before moving up and pushing the box to get the key.

Return Guoba to the cart and then take one step down.

Finally, go left to push Yuegui and return to the cart.

Switch to Yuegui and move up four tiles before taking a right turn to get the key.

Take three steps back before taking two steps to the right.

Push Guoba's cart and return to the cart.

Now that all the obstacles have been removed, you can guide Guoba and Yuegui in obtaining the Matsutake, completing Stage VIII of the paper theater puzzle.

Here's a list of rewards you can obtain by solving it:

Primogems x20

Festive Fever x50

Mora x30,000

Hero's Wit x6

This concludes the guide to solving Stages I and VIII of Paper Shadows A-Foraging.

