Guide Guoba and Yuegui to Obtain the Ham together: Genshin Impact Paper Theater puzzle guide

The Day Two puzzles in the Paper Shadows A-Foraging minigame are now available in Genshin Impact. It's worth mentioning that the fourth and sixth stages have the same objectives. You must guide Guoba and Yuegui to obtain the Ham to complete each challenge. The difficulty level is much higher than the previous puzzles since the paper theater stage is more complex and has more obstacles.

Completing both stages will earn you Primogems and Festive Fever rewards. Here's a complete guide to solving stages four and six of Genshin Impact 4.4's Paper Shadows A-Foraging.

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging Stage IV: Smoky Savoriness

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to lead Guoba and Yuegui to the Ham in the fourth stage of Genshin Impact 4.4's Day Two paper theater puzzles:

Start by moving Guoba to the right by one square.

Next, take one step up and then one step to the right again to move both boxes.

Return to the spot next to the cart and move two squares to the right.

Finally, move one square up to push the box.

With this, Guoba's job is done. You can lead him to the Ham's location and switch to Yuegui.

Move Yuegui two squares to the right and then one step up.

Move to the right again and push the box to get the key.

Move back three steps and then head to the Ham's location.

This will conclude the fourth stage in Genshin Impact's Paper Shadows A-Foraging and reward you with the following:

Primogems x20

Festive Fever x50

Mora x30000

Vajrada Amethyst x3

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging Stage VI: Intricately Stuffed

You can follow these steps to guide Guoba and Yuegui to the Ham in the sixth stage of the paper theater puzzle in Lantern Rite 2024:

Move Guoba one square to the right and then two steps down.

Next, move four steps to the right to push the box and return to the spot next to the cart.

Switch to Yuegui and move it down by one square.

Go left by one square and return.

Then, go down to push the box and return Yuegui to the spot near the cart.

Once that is done, switch back to Guoba and follow these instructions:

Move Guoba up and then right.

Go down three squares to place the box near the grass.

Return to the spot next to the cart and go down two squares before taking two steps to the right.

Go left to push the box, take three steps back, go down again, and push the box. Repeat this step once more.

Check out the GIF above for a visual reference.

Now, move Guoba one square to the left.

Go down two squares to push the box further down and take two steps back.

Take one step to the right and then down before taking one step to the left to get the key.

This will finish Guoba's work. You can now lead him to the Ham's location.

Switch to Yuegui and take two steps down.

Move two steps to the right and push the box before returning to the spot near the cart.

Then, move three squares to the right and go down to get the key.

Finally, return to the cart again before going down to push the box.

This will clear Yuegui's path so you can lead it to the Ham's location.

This will complete the sixth stage in Genshin Impact's Paper Shadows A-Foraging minigame. Here's a list of rewards you can obtain for solving the puzzle:

Primogems x20

Festive Fever x50

Mora x30000

Shivada Jade Fragment x3

Speaking of rewards, you can complete all the minigames in the event and collect more Festive Fever to obtain the free 4-star Liyue character and Xingqiu's new outfit.

This concludes the guide on leading Guoba and Yugei to the Ham stages on Day Two of paper theater puzzles in Lantern Rite 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.