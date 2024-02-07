Guide Guoba and Yuegui to Obtain the Fowl together: Genshin Impact Paper Theater puzzle guide

The fifth puzzle in Genshin Impact's Paper Shadows A-Foraging puzzle is now available. The stage is called Eight Treasured Flavors, and you must guide Guoba and Yuegui to obtain the Fowl to complete the challenge. This puzzle can be slightly tricky since there are a lot of obstacles and keys compared to the previous stages. Completing the Eight Treasured Flavors will reward you with Primogems, Festive Fever, and more.

Here's a complete guide on how to guide Guoba and Yuegui to obtain the Fowl in the fifth stage of Genshin Impact's new paper theater puzzle.

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging: Eight Treasured Flavors guide

The fifth stage of Paper Shadows A-Foraging is more challenging and trickier than the previous puzzles. There are a lot more obstacles and steps involved to clear the challenge.

You can follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Switch to Yuegui and take one step to the left.

Move down two squares to push the box.

Next, one step to the right, one step down, and one step to the left.

Go back to the right, one step up, and then one step left.

Finally, go down and then to the left to push the box so that it is directly above the red key.

Return Yuegui to its original spot.

Now you can switch back to Guoba and follow these steps:

Move one square to the right and go up.

Go right again to push the box and get the blue key.

Return to the square next to the cart and go right.

Take one step down and then two to the right.

Finally, go down to push the box and get the red key.

Guoba's job is done, so you can move him to the square with the Fowl. Once that is done, switch to Yuegui.

Move Yuegui two squares to the left and take two steps upwards to push the box.

Return to the cart and take three steps up.

Finally, go right to push the box and get the key.

This will clear Yuegui's path, and now you can guide it to the Fowl's location to complete the Eight Treasured Flavors stage in Genshin Impact's Paper Shadows A-Foraging.

Here's the list of all the rewards for completing this paper theater puzzle:

Primogems x20

Festive Fever x50

Mora x30000

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3

On a related note, since it is day two of the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact 4.4, you can obtain Xingqiu's new outfit and the free 4-star character if you have collected enough Festive Fever.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.