Guide to using Jack-O' in Guilty Gear Strive

Introduced first in Guilty Gear X, Jack-O' is one of the many clones of Aria and is pretty well-liked in the Guilty Gear by players for her unique playstyle. So it comes as no shocker that Jack-O' plays a crucial role in Guilty Gear Strive and has been added as a playable character in the Season 1 pass.

Jack-O' from Guilty Gear Strive has been out for a while. Newcomers might be clueless as to how to use the character because of her unique tools and playstyle.

This guide aims to explain how Jack-O' in Guilty Gear Strive works, pointing out her playstyle, move set, gameplay, and overall feel. Combo routes will not be covered as each person has their own way of using the available tools in an optimum way.

Guilty Gear Strive: How to use Jack-O'

Overview

Jack-O' is a technical relying on her servants to fight in a match. They help in controlling space and increase Jack-O's offenses and defenses in a game.

Jack-O' starts round without any servants beside her but can summon them throughout the round.

The servants can make a match to go from a normal affair to something crazy by opening up tons of combo routes. However, they are also the character's drawbacks, as Jack-O' heavily relies on them to be an optimal character in a match.

This is bad when users realize that they will disappear if either Jack-O' or the servant takes a hit.

Players can try Jack-O' if they want to try versatile gameplay or if they are thrillseekers and want to fluster their opponents with the tricks up their sleeve.

General strategies

To play neutral with Jack-O', it is essential to know the trajectory of the servant once they are hit. Jack-O's servant moves in various lines depending on how players hit them, and they can be used effectively to poke the opponents and put pressure on them.

Alternatively, gamers use Jack-O's 5P and 6P as pokes for neutral.

Most of the gameplay requires the servants to be on screen, as they help maintain spacing between Jack-O' and her opponent. Players can use specific commands to make the servant block incoming attack from the opponent, protecting Jack-O'.

As for pressure, few of Jack-O's average frames trap into other normal, so it's better to stagger pressure in between normal. However, while canceling special moves from normal, Jack-O's 214K and 236K are delayed enough to cause natural frame traps.

These frame traps are easy to perform and have the potential to cause significant damage.

Jack-O's specials and the servants

Command reference (Image via Arc System Works)

Jack-O's specials exist entirely to make the usage of the servant optimal. The servant

Can be summoned by using "Summon Servant" [236P]

Can be thrown around the stage using "Throw Servant" [6P]

Taken back by using "Recover" [214P]

The servants are the heart and soul of Jack-O's move-set. She has a summon meter, which depletes every time users call a servant, and the summon meter will fill up over time, not requiring any special input from Jack-O'.

At one time, players can summon three servants in a match, and all three are generally stacked one after the other. The servants also have a "domino effect", as they can collide against each other on hit, making them act as good projectiles.

Summoning will take out one servant bar, and Jack-O' can summon up to three times throughout one round. The servants can also be picked up from the ground by Jack-O' and thrown around the stage, opening up different combo setups.

Gamers can:

Make the servant attack opponent using the "Attack" [214K]

Order the servant to blow up wherever on the stage using the "countdown" [214HS]

Using these tools, they can create pressure against their opponents since every hit from the servant will chip health on the block, and optimum placement of servants by Jack-O' around the stage can create some crazy combo setups.

Jack-O's gameplan and supers

Jack-O, just like every character in Guilty Gear Strive, has two supers in the game.

The "Cheer Servant On" [236*2S/HS]

The "Forever Elysian Driver" [632146P]

In Cheer Servant On, Jack-O' buffs her servants up in the match, making them stronger or faster. The Slash version of Cheer On will make them invincible, and they will not disappear when they get hit.

The Heavy Slash version of Cheer On will allow the servant gauge to recover much faster, making it easier for Jack-O' to open up combo routes and pull out some crazy combos.

The Forever Elysian Drive is a powerful throw that Jack-O can use in combos or to interrupt her opponent because of its startup invincibility. However, the super will whiff unless the Jack-O' is very close to the player while the super is triggered.

The overall game plan of Jack-O' revolves around the effective placement and usage of the servants. Users can pressure opponents into blocking themselves by using Jack-O's summons and either mix them up using Dust Attacks or throw their opponent, damaging them.

Players blocking for too long will get chip damaged, as Jack-O's servants cause chip damage on block. If they get interrupted while summoning, gamers may use 5K or f.S to poke and create an opening.

Edited by Ravi Iyer