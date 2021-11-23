Guild of Dungeoneering, Never Alone, and more free on Epic Games

The free Epic Games vault has unlocked three different games instead of the usual one game per week routine, and the offer is valid until November 25 only!

To claim these games, all the claimant needs is a free Epic Games account. Once they are logged in, it is only a matter of scrolling to the free Epic Games of the week section, and claiming the free games from their respective pages.

This week's free Epic Games include Guild of Dungeoneering, KID A MNSEIA: The Exhibition, and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna).

Radiohead @radiohead

created from the original artwork and multi-tracks

epicgames.com/store/p/kid-a-…

coming in November KID A MNESIA EXHIBITIONcreated from the original artwork and multi-trackscoming in November KID A MNESIA EXHIBITIONcreated from the original artwork and multi-tracksepicgames.com/store/p/kid-a-…coming in November https://t.co/Lj5u8wTADR

KID A MNESIA, an 'exhibition' from Epic Games Publishing to prop up Radiohead's recent release

To celebrate 21 years of two Radiohead albums, KID A and Amnesia, Epic Games publishing has released a surreal 'exhibition' in the form of a downloadable game. KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION also aligns with the reissue of the two albums, and a collage of B-sides called Kid A Mnesiae.

For Radiohead enthusiasts, this walking simulator will nevertheless be a worthwhile throwback with interesting tidbits and classic Radiohead nostalgia.

Recommended System Specs:

Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

10 GB Storage Space

8 GB RAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 or equivalent Radeon card

Guild of Dungeoneering

As the name suggests, this roguelite puts the player in the seat of a dungeoneering guildmaster. Similar to Darkest Dungeon, the gameplay loop is divided between some base-building with guild upgrades, and the turn-based roguelike dungeon-crawling section where the player sends lackeys to fetch plunder. Thanks to its Bastion-like humorous narration and crayon-on-paper aesthetics, the game has a distinct sense of style.

Recommended System Specs:

2GHz processor

4 GB RAM

750 MB storage space

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)

The third game up for free on Epic Games this week is Never Alone, a platformer ripe with atmospheric storytelling and Alaskan indigenous lore. The player can either play this tour of the gray Alaskan snowfields solo, or in a co-op where each player controls one of the two companions, Nuna and Fox.

Recommended System Specs:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 @ 2.8 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 955 @ 3.2 GHz

4 GB RAM

3 GB storage space

GeForce GTX 650 Ti or Radeon HD 7790

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by R. Elahi