Epic Games announces its decision to accept 'crypto' and 'blockchain' games after Steam bans them 

Epic Games has allowed cryptocurrency and other NFT releases to its store; after Steam made its stance clear and announced that it will ban all crypto game releases.

Steam has decided to steer clear of games and developers that use NFTs or cryptocurrency as exchangeable goods.

Age of Rust @SpacePirate_io #NFT

1/4 Community: A few minutes ago, we were notified that @Steam will be kicking *all blockchain games* off the platform, including Age of Rust, because NFTs have value. Behind the scenes, we've had good communication and have been upfront with Steam. #blockchaingames 1/4 Community: A few minutes ago, we were notified that @Steam will be kicking *all blockchain games* off the platform, including Age of Rust, because NFTs have value. Behind the scenes, we've had good communication and have been upfront with Steam. #blockchaingames #NFT

1/4 https://t.co/W4pR3Xl63q

To capture the minds of dismayed users, Epic Games responded to this decision and announced that it will allow crypto uses; with certain limitations.

Epic Games opposes Steam's ban on crypto and other NFTs

Developers have announced that they're open to working with titles that support crypto and blockchain-based assets.

Epic reiterated how developers and titles will have to follow laws and policies; making it clear how they will be used and getting age-rated by an appropriate group.

Furthermore, they won't be able to use Epic's payment system. Rather, they will have to use a payment system of their own.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic The Verge @verge Epic says it’s ‘open’ to blockchain games after Steam bans them theverge.com/2021/10/15/227… Epic says it’s ‘open’ to blockchain games after Steam bans them theverge.com/2021/10/15/227… https://t.co/WM5N1wZaqu Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group. Though Epic's not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the areas of technology and finance. twitter.com/verge/status/1… Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group. Though Epic's not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the areas of technology and finance. twitter.com/verge/status/1…

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has made it clear that the company isn't interested in delving into NFT's and crypto. But in the same breath, it revealed that the rule only applies to titles from their own division.

Sweeney also stated how Epic is ready to work with different developers to analyze how they plan on using blockchain technology in their games.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic As a technology, the blockchain is just a distributed transactional database with a decentralized business model that incentivize investment in hardware to expand the database's capacity. This has utility whether or not a particular use of it succeeds or fails. As a technology, the blockchain is just a distributed transactional database with a decentralized business model that incentivize investment in hardware to expand the database's capacity. This has utility whether or not a particular use of it succeeds or fails.

The CEO also revealed how the company is open to innovation in the field of technology and finance, and hasn't deemed blockchain as good or bad.

However, this doesn't imply that developers can throw all their eggs at Epic Games after being rejected by Steam. Epic Games' self-publishing policy is in closed beta right now and iterates how the company decides who can join - "on a case-by-case basis."

Epic has proven to be a more permissive platform over the years; something that was also highlighted in the trial against Apple, when lawyers found offensive titles on the platform that weren't available anywhere else.

Also Read

Allowing developers and games in its stores that have been banned by Valve could be another way of cementing itself as a force to be reckoned with. Epic Games has been fighting for a place on the PC circuit for as long as fans can remember.

This can work as an excellent way to get developers on Epic Games' side. A few NFT fans immediately turned to Epic Games and Tim Sweeney once the news broke; including Enjin, a company that helps developers integrate NFT into their products and services.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan