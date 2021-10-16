How to get a $10 Epic Games Coupon for free via Connect and Save (Limited time offer)

Epic Games Store recently announced an exciting offer wherein players could get the $10 Epic Games coupon for free. All they would have to do is sign up for email registration and enable email alerts.

However, users should remember that this is only a limited-time offer and will only last until November 15.

Email registration can earn players a $10 Epic Games Coupon from the Epic Games Store

An Epic Games Coupon can be used at checkout while purchasing eligible items, reducing the cost of the item. Epic Games Store recently began the Epic Achievements initiative, wherein players can use XP to achieve rewards. Furthermore, the Connect and Save initiative will allow players to earn a $10 Epic Games Coupon for free by simply signing up for email registration and alerts.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind about this offer. First, players must create or have a pre-existing Epic Games Store account to claim the coupon. The coupon is activated approximately 24 hours after registration for email alerts.

Second, players must bear in mind that the offer is valid only on specific items that are eligible. Most of the games that players can buy using this coupon are priced upwards of $15. However, this offer is not valid for in-game purchases like Fortnite V-Bucks, or pre-purchases.

The official Epic Games blog about Connect and Save explains this feature in detail, including key elements like how one can create an Epic Games Store account, along with answers to queries regarding currency details.

Steps to register to be eligible for the free $10 Epic Games Coupon from Epic Games Store (Image via Epic Games Store)

Epic Games has previously held events to attract more buyers for their $10 Epic Games Coupon. Since the tasks are usually not very hectic, people participate in obtaining the coupon relatively easily.

The $10 Epic Games Coupon will be available from the Epic Games Store from October 15 to November 15, 2021.

