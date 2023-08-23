Guilty Gear Strive: Complete Wind Assault and Deflect Shield guide

Guilty Gear Strive Patch 1.29 was a rather big one as it not only saw a plethora of character balance changes but also the introduction of two new gameplay mechanics: Wind Assault and Deflect Shield. These mechanics are universal to all the characters in the game, however, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst players as to how and when to pull them off.

Wind Assault is the more aggressive mechanic in Guilty Gear, while Deflect Shield is more about blocking and creating a greater distance between you and the opponent when it’s active.

This Guilty Gear Strive guide will go over everything that you need to know about Wind Assault as well as the Deflect Shield.

What is Wind Assault in Guilty Gear Strive?

Wind Assault is a lunging attack that you will be able to perform in Guilty Gear Strive at the cost of 50% of the Burst Gauge. It’s a lot like a special move and the properties vary from character to character.

It can be performed by canceling normal moves and when it connects with the opponent (either a hit or block) it will drain a bit of their Burst Guage. You can hold on to the D button to power up the attack, however, this will come at the cost of a much longer startup animation.

How to use Wind Assault in Guilty Gear Strive

To perform Wind Assault, you will need to do the following input:

↓↘→ + D (Hold OK)

As it depends from character to character, you will be able to use Wind Assault to chain in an additional attack to extend a combo. You can also use it with the Guard Crush effect when the opponent is blocking, leading them vulnerable, a perfect tool for Potemkin mains.

You can even use it to attack when in invincibility frames. The uses are quite versatile and will depend on your playstyle and the character you are using.

What is Deflect Shield in Guilty Gear Strive?

Deflect Shield is the new special block that you can try out in Guilty Gear. It can be performed at the cost of 50% of your Burst Gauge and is primarily used to widen the distance between you and the opponent while blocking their attacks.

It’s the perfect tool to get out of the corner, and you will be able to block projectiles with it, along with all strike attacks. It will also be capable of blocking both overhead and low hits when active.

How to use Deflect Shield in Guilty Gear Strive

To use Delfect Shield, you will need to do the following input:

↓↙← + D (Air OK)

While a very handy tool, it’s important that you should not be too trigger-happy on it. As it takes 50% of your Burst Gauge to perform, you will not be able to Psych Burst after this.

Additionally, the second half of the move will leave you in a Counter Hit state, letting your enemy have the time to punish you for whiffing.