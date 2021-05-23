GW Manish Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Free Fire has an enormous audience in India, collecting massive numbers. This has further led to the growth of streaming and content creation on platforms like YouTube. GW Manish is an up-and-coming Indian YouTuber who regularly makes videos related to this prominent BR title.

He boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 1.29 million. In the last 30 days, he has gained 352 thousand subscribers and 50.49 million views.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 663844446.

Lifetime stats

GW Manish has competed in 4239 squad games and has bettered his foes in 572, corresponding to a win rate of 13.49%. He has accumulated 9207 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.51.

Apart from this, the content creator appeared in 3930 duo matches and has come out on top on 366 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 9.31%. With 8432 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.37.

The YouTuber has also featured in 1341 solo games and has a win tally of 61, retaining a win ratio of 4.54%. In the process, he collected 2117 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.65.

Ranked stats

GW Manish has participated in 41 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 12 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 29.26%. With a K/D ratio of 6.31, he has 183 frags.

Meanwhile, he has a single win in the 12 duo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.33%. In these matches, he has 38 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

GW Manish started his journey in content creation around a year and a half ago, and the oldest video dates back to November 2019. At the time of writing, he has 373 videos and 147 million views combined.

As mentioned above, he has 1.29 million subscribers. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here.

