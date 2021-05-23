How to top up Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in May 2021

Diamonds are one of the currencies present in Free Fire. Players can use them to buy exclusive in-game cosmetics, characters, pets, the Elite Pass, and other items. Various sources can be utilized for attaining diamonds.

Top up websites are one such method that users can try out if they wish to obtain them. Several websites are present on the internet where Codashop and Games Kharido are the two most popular options.

A lot of players do not know these websites function. Hence, this article serves as a guide on using top up websites for buying diamonds in Free Fire.

How to purchase Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop

Games Kharido

Games Kharido offers a 100% bonus on the first top up

Players can follow this procedure to get diamonds via Games Khairdo:

Step 1: Visit the official Games Kharido website. The link for it has been provided below:

Games Kharido: Click here

Step 2: Players must tap on the “Free Fire” option and log in using either of the two methods - Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: Then, they have to select the payment option and top-up. Once the payment is successfully processed, diamonds will be added to their Free Fire accounts.

Cost:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Note: The bonus amount is only on the first purchase.

Codashop

Codashop is another top up website

Here are the steps to buying diamonds using Codashop:

Step 1: Players will have to head to Codashop’s official website. They can click here to get redirected.

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, users should press the “Free Fire” option and enter their Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Users have to choose the recharge/top-up and payment method. Upon the completion of the purchase, they will soon receive the diamonds.

Cost:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

- 50 diamonds INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 240 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

