Gwen joins the Space Groove thematic in League of Legends 

Gwen is now officially live on the global League of Legends servers and fans will have the option to dress the new AP bruiser in her appealing Space Groove costume.

Space Groove thematic was recently introduced to League of Legends by Riot with the patch cycle 11.7. Initially, the thematics featured skinline included Nunu & Willump, Nasus, Rumble, Lux, Samira, Blitzcrank, and Lulu. With the arrival of Gwen in the game, the Hallowed Seamstress is the eighth champion to represent the Space Groove roster.

Like Lux and Samira, Space Groove Gwen also looks like an intergalactic pop idol wearing a transparent yellow frock. Her pair of scissors got a tinge of her costume colors and the animations of her abilities have also been transformed to showcase her cosmic dance powers with splashes of colorful lights. Gwen's recall animation displays the groovy features of the Space Groove thematic.

Space Groove Gwen's recall animation in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Space Groove Gwen has also come with 9 different chromas, namely Catseye, Citrine, Disco, Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Rose Quartz, Ruby, and Sapphire.

Space Groove Gwen's Splash art, Ability animations, Chromas, Summoner Icons in League of Legends

Space Groove Gwen's model in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

According to League of Legends' lore,

It was pretty far out when Gwen applied to be Lux and Samira's quartermaster—after all, no one else did. Cheerfully sewing good vibes into great clothes, she amplifies disco energy through her nifty threads. Though she's new to this whole galactic hero gig, one thing's for sure: no way Gwen lets her friends liberate the galaxy in less-than-stellar outfits.

Splash art:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Ability animations:

Space Groove Gwen's passive - A Thousand Cuts (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Space Groove Gwen's Q - Snip Snip! (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Space Groove Gwen's W - Halloed Mist (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Space Groove Gwen's E - Skip ’n Slash (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Space Groove Gwen's R - Needlework (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Chromas:

Space Groove Gwen's chromas (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Summoner icons:

Space Groove Gwen's default icon and cromas' icon (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Space Groove Gwen is cutting up the dance floor!✂️🪐🌈 Which chroma is your fave? pic.twitter.com/tiaATrA3TL — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 15, 2021

Gwen and Space Groove Gwen are also now available! pic.twitter.com/jUZDQ1jgzJ — katey (@moonstonesxo) April 15, 2021

League of Legends players can buy the Space Groove Skin from the in-game store for 1350 RP.