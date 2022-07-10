Gwent: Rogue Mage beginner guide - Tips and tricks to get you started

Without much fanfare and hype, Gwent: Rogue Mage was released by CD Projekt Red and made quite an impression early on. Gwent has made a name for itself with its competitive gameplay and strategic deckbuilding as players take on each other.

In the latest release, there's no multiplayer or versus, as players are required to make the best deck possible and take on a unique single-player experience. Unlike the original game, players will get a different experience altogether.

While the core gameplay remains similar, there are some necessary modifications players will be required to make. Naturally, some of the players will already know the basic rules, while for others, it will be the first Gwent experience.

Irrespective of the existing experience, players can follow certain tips and tricks to improve themselves in the game. Despite being a single-player experience, the game can be tricky if a player doesn't know what they are doing.

Gwent: Rogue Mage tips and tricks for beginners that can help them win

Some of the following tips will already be known if someone is opposed to Gwent’s rules.

If Gwent: Rogue Mage is the first game experience for a player, the first advice is to observe the basic gameplay on YouTube. There is plenty of good content related to Gwent, which does a much better job than the tutorial teaching the game.

Knowing the cards is the most vital thing for a player. Unlike the main Gwent game, players can't pre-construct their deck and have to rely on the cards they get. Hence, knowing the potential value of each card is vital.

Knowing the card synergies is the second most important thing to do if one wants to succeed in Gwent: Rogue Mage. Not every big card will work well if there's no synergy between them.

When picking cards, players are advised to limit to any one faction along with neutral. Cards of the same faction tend to work well with each other.

Feel free to remove cards if they don't offer any value in the deck. It's better to experiment with a new card than to persist with one with no value.

Aside from deck building, there are some general tips to follow, which will greatly help the players in their pursuit.

Choose the tracks properly. While all the paths will have battles, some of them will be more rewarding and less violent. Choosing the right track can help players correctly build the deck before taking on a hard enemy.

In every battle, players should look to plan out for the main boss as defeating them will be the victory condition. Blowing all the cards before the boss enters will be equivalent to losing.

While this might sound like a strange suggestion, players can play the original Gwent. Not only is the game available for free, but it has much more game modes and harder opposition.

Playing the game can be difficult at first, but starter decks from each faction are provided to new players. Gaining resources and making new decks aren't the hardest, and players can expand their Gwent experience by playing single and multiplayer versions simultaneously.

Additionally, all Gwent: Rogue Mage owners will get extra goodies for the base game. However, playing online will greatly help a player deal first-hand with the game's mechanisms.

While the game might seem overwhelming initially, an important tip for any player is to have patience. Roguelike games are designed in such a fashion that they will be hard. Failure is only part of the ultimate success that players can obtain with determination and persistence.

