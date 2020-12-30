Gyan Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Sujan Mistri, popularly known by his IGN Gyan Sujan, is among India's most prominent Free Fire content creators. He runs a YouTube channel named Gyan Gaming, where he regularly uploads clips of his gameplay and streams the fast-paced battle royale.

Here's a look at his in-game stats and other details.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has participated in 16516 squad matches and has emerged victorious on 6069 occasions, having a win ratio of 36.74%. He has eliminated 55739 foes at a K/D ratio of 5.34.

The YouTuber has 463 Booyahs in 2020 duo games, which comes down to a win percentage of 36.74%. He has bagged 5320 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The content creator has taken part in 1306 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 153 games, translating to a win rate of 11.71%. He has 2204 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Sujan has competed in 96 squad matches and has come out on top on 42 occasions, equating to a win rate of 43.75%. He has racked up 432 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.

The internet star creator has played 21 duo matches and has clinched 12 of them, managing a win rate of 57.14%. With 86 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 9.56.

The streamer has two solo matches against his name but is yet to secure a victory or registered a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his YouTube channel dates back to January 2018. Gyan Sujan started his journey on the platform with videos on Clash of Clans.

Since then, he has uploaded over 1612 videos and has amassed over 651 million views. He has more than 6.28 million subscribers.

His social media accounts

Gyan Sujan is active on Instagram and Facebook. Following are the links for them:

