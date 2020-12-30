3 best Free Fire character combinations of 2020

Garena Free Fire offers players over 35 in-game characters. Each boasts a unique in-game ability that influences the gameplay and aids users on the battleground. On top of that, the players can combine these individual's abilities.

Each character has three slots that can be opened by spending the in-game currencies. These combinations can constitute any active ability and three passive ones. This article lists the three best character combinations in Free Fire.

Three most potent character combinations in Free Fire for 2020

(All the abilities mentioned in the article are at the maximum level of each character in Free Fire)

#1 - Alok + Jai + Kelly + Moco

Alok

Alok in Free Fire

Alok’s ability, Drop the Beat, generates an aura of 5m that increases allies’ movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds. Also, the effects cannot be stacked.

Luqueta

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta’s ability – ‘Hat Trick’ – increases the maximum HP of users by 18, up to 35 with each kill

Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly’s passive ability – ‘Dash’ – increases the users’ sprinting speed by 6% at the maximum level.

Moco

Moco in Free Fire

The ability of Moco, ‘Hacker’s Eye,’ tags the enemy’s shot for 5 seconds. Moreover, the info would be shared with the teammates.

This combination can help players move quickly on the battleground. Alok’s ability provides users with a constant HP source, while Hat Trick increases the maximum HP. The players can replace Kelly or Moco with Jota if they desire to play more aggressively.

#2 - K + Miguel + Jota + Joseph

K

K in Free Fire

K has a unique active in-game ability, which is called Master of All. It increases the maximum 50 EP and has two modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: It increases the allies' EP conversion rate within 6m by 500%, which means that users will be able to convert 5 EP to HP every second.

Psychology mode: It recovers 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP.

Also, there is a cooldown of 20 seconds between switching the mode.

Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel’s ability is a passive one, called Crazy Slayer, which regains 80 EP on every kill.

Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Sustain Raids is a passive ability that restores 40 HP on every SMG or Shotgun kill. However, there is a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Joseph

Joseph in Free Fire

Nutty Movement leads to a 20% increase in the movement and sprinting speed of the players on receiving damage.

Using this combination, the players can play slightly more aggressively as they will receive 80 EP on every kill. With K’s ability set on the Jiu-jitsu mode, the users will replenish 5 HP every second. If they eliminate foes with SMGs or Shotguns, they will also gain HP and, in a way, will not be required many medkits.

#3 - Chrono + Jai + Dasha + Hayato

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability named Time Turner. It creates a force field that blocks 600 damages from the foes. Moreover, the users' and allies' movement speed within the field increases by 30% and 15%, respectively.

All the effects last for 9 seconds, and there is a cooldown of 40 seconds on the ability.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has an ability known as ‘Raging Reload.’ It received a significant buff with the OB24 update, and now, the users can automatically reload 45% of their magazine capacity upon knocking down a foe.

Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

The ‘Partying On’ ability of Dasha has several influences:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recover time from falls by 80%

Reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 10%

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato’s passive ability – ‘Bushido’ – increases armor penetration by 10% with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP.

This combination containing Chrono enables users to rush through the houses or control some locations with the force field. While Dasha’s ability reduces the recoil build-up, Raging Reload restores the ammunition in close combat, which can prove quite helpful.

Note: No character has been repeated to provide users with wider options. This copy reflects the writer’s personal views. Also, the character combination entirely depends on the preference of the players and will vary.