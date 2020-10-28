KSHMR's (K) character in Free Fire: Everything you need to know

Free Fire is a renowned BR title in the mobile esports community. The game includes 50 players parachuting onto an island, surviving, and fighting it out against each other till the last man/team is standing. To boost the publicity of the game, Free Fire developers have been collaborating with several famous personalities and celebrities from across the world.

Similarly, last month, Garena announced a collaboration with KSHMR, a well-known American artist and music producer, and introduced a new character named K, who is also known as Captain Booyah.

There are a total of 33 characters present in Free Fire, with all having special abilities that enrich the gameplay experience, and undoubtedly K (Captain Booyah) has also got some.

In this article, we discuss everything you need to know about Free Fire's in-game character, K, and his special abilities.

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire: Everything you need to know about the character

K - Character in Free Fire

Assessing the abilities of K

K's character description reads that he is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. His ability allows him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Whereas in the Psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

Maximum ability of K

The character can be escalated up to level 6 by using character level-up cards. At his maximum potential, K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in Psychology mode.

The in-game worth of K

K is the first character in Free Fire to have two skillsets within one special ability. These abilities and skills grant him a great source of quick regeneration. EP is very useful in Free Fire as it allows players to regain HP without having to stay standstill. Now, imagine your character K using both medkits and the EP points at once, using his abilities, you will be virtually indestructible!

The abilities of K in Free Fire will be suitable if you are an aggressive player, who is always on the go for kill points. With an unlimited healing source of K, you will never have to worry again about applying a medkit or waiting for eatables to regain HP. It is one of the best characters available out there to play and master in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer, and opting for a character or commenting upon his/her skill set is absolutely an individual's preference and thought.