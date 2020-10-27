Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Garena Free Fire is one of the leading titles on the mobile platform. It has amassed a vast player base, which has further expanded the avenue of content creation centered around the quick-paced battle royale game. As a result, it has led to the rise of several content creators on Free Fire.

Gyan Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels in India. The player behind it is Gyan Sujan. In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and his in-game name is ‘GyanSujan.’

Lifetime Stats

Gyan Sujan has taken part in 16010 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 5889 of them for a win rate of 36.78%, in the process eliminating 53328 foes with an impressive K/D ratio of 5.27.

While in the duo mode, the YouTuber has managed to earn 451 Booyahs in 1994 matches that come down to a win rate of 22.61%. He has claimed 5212 kills with a notable K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Sujan has played 1275 solo matches and has been victorious in 153 of them, translating to a win ratio of 12%. With 2180 kills, he has a good K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing Ranked Season, Gyan Sujan has been featured in 121 matches, having a win tally of 37, and maintaining a win percentage of 30.57. He has also notched 527 kills with an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 3.27.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube back in January 2018. Since then, he has grown immensely and has uploaded over 1486 videos on his channel. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 4.58 million and has more than 441 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel - 'GyanSujan Live,' where he posts content related to Free Fire.

His social media accounts

Gyan Sujan has accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

He also has a Discord server; you can join by clicking here.

