RUOK FF's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

The popularity curve of Free Fire has witnessed a rise ever since its release about three years back. This game shows no signs of slowing down and is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform, amassing a huge player count that also acts as an audience for consuming content around the game.

RUOK FF is a renowned Free Fire content creator hailing from Thailand. He has become immensely popular in the community courtesy to his excellent skills and gameplay.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577, and his in-game name is RUOKPATO S2.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

RUOK has taken part in 6596 squad matches and triumphed in 2801 of them, translating to a win percentage of 42.46%. With 31925 kills against his name, he has maintained an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 8.41.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2571 games and has a win tally of 1060, which comes down to a win ratio of 41.22%. He has also bagged 12660 kills at a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 8.38.

Advertisement

The content creator has 502 Booyahs from 1647 matches for a win ratio of 30.47%. He has secured 6490 kills in these matches and has managed an impressive K/D ratio of 5.67.

He hasn’t played any match in Ranked Season 18.

Clash Squad Ranked

Clash Squad stats

In the Clash Squad – Ranked Season 4, he has played 17 games and has bettered his foes in 15 of them, in the process eliminating 67 enemies for a KDA of 3.27 and average damage per match of 2018.

His PC specifications

Processor - Ryzen 7 3800x 3.9 GHz-Turbo 4.5 GHz

Graphics Card - RTX 2080Ti

RAM - 32 GB RAM (3200MHz)

His Sensitivity settings

RUOK uses BlueStacks to play Garena Free Fire. Here are his sensitivity settings:

General - 0

Red Dot - 40

2x Scope - 69

4x Scope - 78

AWM Scope – 0

He plays the game at 1600 DPI.

His YouTube channel

RUOK uploads highlights and full gameplay videos on YouTube. The first video on his channel was uploaded back in January 2019. He has amassed more than 3.7 million subscribers and garnered over 171 million views in total.

Advertisement

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai94 vs. Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?