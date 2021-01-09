Gyan Sujan's in-game Free Fire ID, real name, K/D ratio, stats and more

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is a famous Free Fire content creator from India. He is known for the professional gameplay videos that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID is 70393167. His IGN is _GyanSujan_. He also has another Free Fire ID, which is called GyanSujanYT.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan's lifetime stats

In the lifetime squad mode, Gyan Sujan has played 16680 matches and has emerged victorious in 6106 of them, translating to a win rate of 36.60%. He has secured 56441 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.34.

In the lifetime duo mode, the popular content creator has played 2024 matches and has bagged 463 victories, making his win rate 22.87%. With a K/D ratio of 3.41, he has secured 5330 kills in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1308 matches in the lifetime solo mode and has won on 153 occasions. He has secured 2207 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan's ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Gyan Sujan has played 255 games and has won 78 of them, with a win rate of 30.58%. He has secured 1110 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 6.27.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 21 duo matches and has won 12 of them, securing 86 kills. He has an impressive K/D ratio of 9.56 and a win rate of 57.14%.

Gyan Sujan's YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan's YouTube channel is called Gyan Gaming. He started his YouTube career in 2017 and regularly uploads gameplay videos on his channel.

Gyan Sujan has a massive subscriber count of 6.62 million. He also has over 691 million combined views on his videos.

Gyan Sujan's social media accounts

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

