Gyan Sujan vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise in popularity since its release over three years ago. Several players have started creating content and streaming across various platforms. Gyan Sujan and Lokesh Gamer are two of the most prominent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has participated in 16128 squad games and triumphed in 5931 of them at a win percentage of 36.77%. With 53958 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.29.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1994 matches and notched up 451 Booyahs, with a win ratio of 22.61%. In the process, he has killed 5212 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.38.

In the solo mode, the content creator has appeared in 1278 games and bagged 153 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 11.97%. He has 2185 frags in the mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 239 squad games in the ongoing season and has 79 wins to his name for a win rate of 33.05%. He has secured 1157 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.23.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3149 squad games and registered 672 wins, managing a win rate of 21.34%. With a K/D ratio of 2.33, he has racked up 5760 kills.

He has played 1467 matches in the duo mode and bagged 142 first-place finishes at a win percentage of 9.67%. He has amassed 2438 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The YouTuber has won 124 out of 1176 games he played, maintaining a win rate of 10.54%. He has accumulated 2098 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Lokesh Gamer has appeared in 96 solo games and stood victorious in 31 of them. In the process, he has notched up 224 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

He has also played 24 games in the duo mode and was unbeaten in 5. Lokesh has also racked up 58 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.05.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have impressive stats in Free Fire. Gyan Sujan has the edge in both duo and squad modes when we look at their lifetime stats. Lokesh Gamer has maintained a higher K/D ratio in the solo mode, while the latter has a better win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in solo and duo modes as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a match in them. In the squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

