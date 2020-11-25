Gyan Sujan vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and Titanium Gamer are two well-known Free Fire content creators. Their success in the digital content creation industry cannot only be credited to their amazing skills in the game but also to the massive popularity of the battle royale sensation in the online gaming community.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16177 squad matches and has triumphed in 5950 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.78%. With 54231 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.30 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1996 games and has 451 victories at a win rate of 22.59%. He has notched up 5219 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Gaming has also played 1283 solo matches and has won on 153 occasions, registering a win rate of 11.92%. In the process, he has amassed 2187 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has competed in 285 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 97 victories, having a win rate of 34.03%. He has killed 1425 enemies in this mode at a K/D ratio of 7.58.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has played 15082 squad games and has a winning tally of 3746, maintaining a win rate of 24.83%. With a K/D ratio of 3.93, he has secured 44545 kills.

In the duo mode, he has played 1771 matches and has 229 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.93%. He has accumulated 5414 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Titanium Gamer has 164 wins in 1109 solo games, managing a win rate of 14.78%. He has bagged 3695 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Titanium Gamer has played 12 games in the squad mode and has won a single match at a win rate of 8.33%. He has racked up 15 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.36.

He has also played 5 games in the duo mode and has a single win, killing 14 opponents with a K/D ratio of 3.50. He has also played 1 game in the solo mode and has notched up 1 kill.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and Titanium Gamer have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan is relatively better in the squad mode while Titanium Gamer has the edge in the solo mode. In the duo mode, Gyan Sujan has retained a higher win rate while Titanium Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Gyan Gaming is yet to play a game in these modes. When it comes to the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead in both the K/D ratio and win rate. However, it is important to note that Titanium Gamer has played very few games (12) in the current season.

