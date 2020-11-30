Gyan Sujan vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the last couple of years, Free Fire has become one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the world. Its rise in popularity has, in turn, paved the way for multiple players to create digital content related to the game on various online streaming platforms.

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and Tonde Gamer are two prominent Free Fire content creators. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played a total of 16221 squad matches and has ended up winning 5960 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.74%. With a K/D ratio of 5.31, he has registered 54435 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1996 games and has triumphed in 451 of them, making his win rate 22.59%. He has also bagged 5219 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Gaming has played 1285 solo games and has emerged victorious in 153 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.90%. He has 2189 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.93.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 329 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 107 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 32.52%. He has killed 1629 opponents in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 7.34.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played 12838 squad games and has secured 5129 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 39.95%. He has also secured 47664 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.18.

In the duo mode, he has played 6360 matches and has secured 1302 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.47%. With 24161 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Tonde Gamer has also played 3090 solo matches and has 253 victories, making his win rate 8.18%. He has accumulated 6145 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has played 307 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 73 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 23.77%. He has also notched up 1053 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

He has played 213 duo games and has won on 28 occasions, having a win rate of 13.14%. In the process, he has amassed 808 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.37.

Tonde Gamer has also played 100 solo games and has secured 5 wins. He has 237 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.49.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and Tonde Gamer have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Tonde Gamer is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the squad mode. Meanwhile, Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate in the solo and duo modes while Tonde Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Gyan Gaming is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan has relatively better stats than Tonde Gamer.

