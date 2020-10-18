Gyan Sujan vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan and X-Mania are two popular Indian Free Fire content creators who have thousands of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare the stats of both YouTubers in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played a total of 15911 squad games and has emerged victorious in 5862 of them, making his win rate 36.84%. With over 52886 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.26.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1993 games and has 451 victories, which translate to a win rate of 22.62%. He has notched up 5212 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.38.

In the solo mode, Gyan Sujan has played 1275 games and has registered 153 victories, making his win rate 12%. He has also killed 2180 opponents and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Gyan Sujan has played 22 squad games and has 10 Booyahs, with a win rate of 45.45%. He has 85 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 7.08.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has featured in 8624 squad games and has triumphed in 2046 of them, which translates to a win rate of 23.72%. He has racked 26390 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.01.

He also has 2674 duo games to his name with 471 victories, making his win rate 17.61%. He has secured 7800 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The YouTuber has also bagged 398 wins in the 2856 solo games he has played, which translates to a win rate of 13.93%. He has also killed 8048 enemies in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

X-Mania has played 52 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 18 of them, with a win rate of 34.61%. He has 133 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.91.

He has also played a single solo game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

When we compare the duo's lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan is relatively better in the squad mode. In the duo mode, X-Mania has a better K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, X-Mania has better stats than Gyan Sujan in the solo mode.

Both content creators haven’t played a lot of ranked games as Season 18 begun just a few days ago. We cannot compare their stats in the solo and duo modes as they haven’t played a sufficient amount of games. However, in the squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

