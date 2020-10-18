SK Sabir Boss vs Rakesh00007: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Rakesh00007 are renowned Free Fire content creators and are part of the famous guild called BOSS.

In this article, we compare the lifetime stats of both the YouTubers in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25214 squad games and has 8380 Booyahs at a win rate of 33.23%. He has notched up 89560 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.32.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has featured in 2865 games and has triumphed in 596 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.80%. With 7784 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has also played 1572 solo games and has secured 141 victories, making his win rate 8.96%. He has racked up 3204 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID and lifetime stats

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

Rakesh00007 has played a total of 18840 squad games and has emerged victorious in 5937 of them, translating to a win rate of 31.51%. He has 84842 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.58 in this mode.

He has played 2363 games in the duo mode and has bagged 2363 victories, with a win rate of 16.41%. He has also killed 7834 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Rakesh00007 has also played 1954 solo games and has registered 281 victories, making his win rate 14.38%. With a K/D ratio of 4.25, he has 7110 kills to his name.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Rakesh00007 have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate in the duo and squad modes while Rakesh00007 maintained a better K/D ratio. In the solo mode, Rakesh00007 has relatively superior stats.

